New Delhi: Former Union home minister P Chidambaram has revealed that India couldn’t retaliate against Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack under international pressure and due to the stand of the ministry of external affairs at the time, providing fresh ammunition to the Bharatiya Janata Party to target his Congress party. Chidambaram talks of pressure after 26/11; ‘worrying’, says BJP

“The whole world was descending upon Delhi to tell us don’t start a war. For example, Condoleezza Rice, then (the US’) secretary of state, came two to three days after I took over (as home minister) to meet me and the PM. She said, please don’t react,” Chidambaram told ABP news.

“It did cross my mind that we should do some retribution. I did discuss that with the PM and other people who matter. Apparently, the PM had discussed it when the attack was going on, and the conclusion—largely influenced by the MEA and the IFS—was that we should not physically react to the situation,” he added.

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists launched a deadly attack across Mumbai, killing 175 people and injuring more than 300, in multiple attacks at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Taj Mahal Hotel, Oberoi Trident, Leopold Café and the Nariman House. One of the terrorists, Ajmal Kasab, was caught by Mumbai Police and faced trial. He was found guilty and executed.

The BJP has frequently cited India’s reaction after the Mumbai attack as an example of the United Progressive Alliance’s weakness in foreign policy and security issues, contrasting that with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government’s own muscular response to terror attacks through surgical strikes and more -- in 2016 (in response to the Uri terror attack), the 2019 Balakot air strike (in response to the Pulwama terror attack), and Operation Sindoor in 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack . On Monday BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the former Union home minister’s comments are “worrying”.

It also gave the party an opportunity to remind people of the disastrous Sharm-El-Sheikh declaration .

“This makes it clear what their inclination was regarding dealing with Pakistan. Just nine months after the 26/11 attacks, a joint declaration with Pakistan was signed in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, a neutral location in July 2009. It is both sad and astonishing that Balochistan was mentioned in this joint declaration. This means, in a way, they were ready to accept that falsehood as well,” he added

“This makes it very clear that whether it is the battlefield, the field of diplomacy, or the sports arena, the Congress and the INDIA grouping are always ready to pave the way for Pakistan,” Trivedi said.

He used the opportunity to criticise the Congress for failing congratulate the Indian team for its remarkable victory over Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday, and claimed that comments made by the party and its leaders during Operation Sindoor were demoralising for India and the Indian Army.

“ This makes it clear that merely naming an alliance as INDIA does not put India in one’s heart. This incident clearly shows that if this alliance, named INDIA, carries pain and love in its heart, it is not for India but for Pakistan and if it carries enmity, it is not for Pakistan but for India,” he said.

In the interview, Chidambaram also said that he didn’t want to leave the finance ministry in the aftermath of the Mumbai attack. Then Union home minister Shivraj Patil was removed and Chidambaram made the home minister in his stead.