Chief negotiator Darpan Jain-led India team to visit US from April 20 for trade talks

A team of Indian officials led by chief negotiator Darpan Jain will visit the US for three days from April 20 to advance bilateral trade talks under the February 7 framework, with necessary changes to make it legally tenable and to ensure comparative benefits for both sides, officials said. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal during during a joint press conference on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, at the National Media Centre, in New Delhi. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is also seen. (PTI)

While the two sides have remained engaged virtually, this will be the first in-person meeting of the negotiating teams in two-three months, officials said, requesting anonymity.

Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal confirmed the visit. “We are looking at finalising the legal agreement, which is a logical follow-up of the joint statement released on February 7. There is a need for further discussions and follow-up engagement to take this forward,” he said.

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What will be discussed? The joint statement had outlined a framework for an interim, reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade deal. Officials said discussions will cover all pending issues, including recent investigations launched by the US Trade Representative (USTR) against several countries, including India. “Both sides will sit together and discuss how these issues need to be addressed,” one official said, adding that timelines and next steps will be finalised as part of the engagement.

HT reported on April 10 that India is likely to seek preferential market access for its exports under the new US tariff framework, aiming for an edge over competing countries.

The visit comes as both sides attempt to rebuild the proposed bilateral trade agreement after the US Supreme Court on February 20 struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, ruling that they exceeded his statutory authority.

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The decision invalidated the proposed 18% tariff on Indian goods, forcing negotiators to revisit the framework. Complicating matters, Washington has launched fresh Section 301 investigations against multiple economies, including India, as part of efforts to rework tariff measures through alternative legal routes. The ongoing talks are expected to address these probes, officials said.

India is facing two such investigations -- one relating to alleged excess industrial capacity in sectors such as solar modules, and another concerning the use of forced labour.

India pushes back on US trade probes India has since filed its response, strongly rejecting the allegations and asking the USTR to terminate the investigations. In its submission, New Delhi said the probe into “structural excess capacity” lacked any “cogent rationale” or prima facie evidence and was based on broad macroeconomic indicators without identifying specific policies that could be deemed discriminatory. India also contested a separate investigation into alleged failure to curb forced labour, arguing that it did not meet the legal threshold under Section 301.

India added that any trade concerns should be addressed through the ongoing bilateral trade negotiations rather than unilateral measures. Despite the uncertainties, India is seen as relatively better placed, having already negotiated a framework for an interim agreement.

The February 7 framework had followed a period of heightened trade tensions, when India faced a 25% reciprocal tariff and an additional 25% punitive tariff linked to purchases of Russian crude. The joint statement removed the punitive component on the condition that India restrict such imports, leaving the reciprocal tariff, which was later negotiated down to 18%.

With that structure now invalidated, the Trump administration invoked Section 122 of Trade Act of 1974 to impose a temporary 10% tariff on imports from all countries, with the law allowing rates of up to 15% on imports. The measure is valid for 150 days and is set to expire in July, creating a narrow window for negotiators to arrive at a legally sustainable arrangement.