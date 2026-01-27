Child among 4 killed as speeding truck collides with van packed with devotees in Solapur

At least four persons, including a child, from Dombivli in Thane district were killed after their van was hit by a speeding truck in Solapur district of Maharashtra, police said here on Tuesday. At least four persons, including a child, from Dombivli in Thane district were killed after their van was hit by a speeding truck in Solapur district of Maharashtra, police said here on January 27. (Representative Image/HT_PRINT)

The accident, in which 10 persons were injured, occurred late Monday evening near Degaon Shivara village under Mangalwedha taluka when a group of devotees was travelling to Pandharpur, a temple town in Solapur district, around 400km from Thane, after visiting several pilgrimage centres, they said.

According to the police in Thane district, the group of 12 devotees from the Umeshnagar area of Dombivli (West), along with a few relatives from Diva, had left two days ago on a pilgrimage covering Solapur, Kolhapur and nearby religious sites.

After completing darshan at Tulja Bhavani Temple in Dharashiv district, and other temples, they were proceeding towards Pandharpur, which houses the temples of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini, when a truck rammed into their van at around 7.30 pm, they said.

Three devotees -- Sonam Ahire, Savita Gupta and Yogini Kekane -- died on the spot due to the collision. A seriously injured child later succumbed during treatment at the district government hospital in Solapur, taking the toll to four, according to police.

"The truck was coming at a very high speed and hit their van head-on. The front portion of the van was completely smashed and some passengers were thrown onto the road," a police official said.

The truck driver has been detained and further investigation was underway, he added. Family members of the victims in Dombivli said the group had planned the trip due to the long weekend.

"They were supposed to return home after visiting Pandharpur. We never imagined such a tragedy," said a relative of the Kekane family, who lost a family member in the accident.

Another local resident said most of the victims lived in Shewanta Heights building in Umeshnagar. "The entire area is in shock.

These families are known to everyone here. It is an irreparable loss," he added. The injured, including women and children, were admitted to the district hospital in Solapur and are stated to be stable, stated police.

On learning about the crash, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan contacted officials in Solapur and directed them to ensure proper medical care for the injured.