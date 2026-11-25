The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Madras high court order awarding the custody of two boys to only their father, observing that children are neither the property nor toys of their parents.

The SC said that the rule allowing the father to have custody of his children is not universally applicable. (File HT photo) more less

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A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh noted that the welfare of the child takes precedence over the legal rights of parents in a custody battle, and that the welfare of the children is best served by allowing them to stay with their mother, LiveLaw reported.

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"The rule that a father should get custody of a child is always subject to exceptions and not universally applicable," the court said, noting that the boys expressed their inclination to stay with their mother and were unwilling to reside with their father.

What is the case about?

According to LiveLaw, the matter relates to a Christian couple who got married in 2009 and divorced in 2014. The woman obtained a decree of divorce alleging cruelty and sought custody of the children. In 2018, a family court granted custody of the children to their father under the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890.

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The high court later upheld the order after it did not find any evidence to support the woman's allegations about the father's mental condition. It also noted that the woman had not permitted the man to see the children, even after the family court's order and the high court's interim order.

The woman later approached the Supreme Court to seek a remedy, and the high court's order was stayed in 2025. The children have remained with their mother throughout this period.

What did the court say?

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After speaking to all parties, including the children, the apex court noted that the boys informed the bench that they live with their mother and maternal grandfathers, and have only lived with their father for about two years in their childhood.

The court also observed that the father was ready to extend financial support for their education and had a genuine grievance about not being allowed to be with his sons. However, it said that the welfare of the children was the paramount consideration while appointing the guardian.

"When the Court is confronted with conflicting demands made by the parents, it has not only to look at the issue on a legalistic basis. In such matters human factors are also relevant for deciding the issues. It is often said that children are not mere chattels, nor are they toys for their parents," the bench said.

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It went on to say that the children had developed a strong emotional bond with their mother, having lived with her since birth, and removing them from her custody would "not be conducive to their mental and physical well-being" despite the father not being found unfit for their custody.

The court directed that the father may meet the children on the second Saturday and Sunday of every month at a designated time, and the mother should facilitate these visits.

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