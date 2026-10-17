CJI Surya Kant calls on graduates to ‘defend liberty, uphold Constitution’ at Bengaluru law college

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday urged graduating law students to uphold justice, defend liberty and remain committed to constitutional values, saying the legal profession demands courage, integrity and the ability to listen to voices that often go unheard.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant addressed students at National Law School of India University. (File Photo/ANI)

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Addressing the 34th annual convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) here, he said legal education must go beyond academic learning and prepare students to engage with diverse perspectives and serve society.

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"The purpose of legal education extends beyond learning the principles of criminal or constitutional law; it rests in the invigorating experience of encountering those who see the world differently than we do," he said.

Emphasising the responsibilities of the legal profession, Surya Kant said it required not only knowledge of statutes and precedents but also the courage to stand up for justice and the humility to hear the concerns of those whose voices are often overlooked.

"The legal profession is not for the faint of heart. It demands not only the mastery of statutes and precedent but also the courage to defend what is just, and the humility to listen to voices that are often unheard," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also stressed the importance of intellectual independence and fairness, urging graduates to hear different viewpoints before forming judgments and to respect the dignity of those with whom they disagree. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also stressed the importance of intellectual independence and fairness, urging graduates to hear different viewpoints before forming judgments and to respect the dignity of those with whom they disagree. {{/usCountry}}

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"This intellectual independence also calls for fairness: hearing before judging, distinguishing a person from a position and disagreeing without denying another person's dignity," he said.

The CJI said the law was not static but evolved through the minds and actions of those who practised it, with every case argued, contract drafted, advice given and judgment written contributing to the larger architecture of justice in the country.

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He said the years spent at law school had prepared graduates to navigate the complexities of the profession, combining intellectual agility with ethical responsibility and the resilience to withstand pressure.

The CJI cautioned the graduates against compromising their principles for convenience or taking shortcuts in their professional lives. He urged them to remain guided by the values they had imbibed at the institution.

"It is this relentless pursuit of honesty which will cement your professional reputation. There will come times when compromise tempts, when expediency entices, and when others take breezy shortcuts. And it is in those moments that you must let the wisdom imparted here, be your compass and stay true to the values you have imbibed in this eminent institution," he said.

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Highlighting the rewards of serving through the legal profession, he said lawyers could derive satisfaction from correcting injustices, defending individual liberty and upholding the Constitution.

"As you leave this campus, you step not only into a profession but into a calling- to be guardians of autonomy and servants of the people," he said, adding that the law would test their patience and ethics but also offer the satisfaction of righting a wrong, defending liberty and upholding the Constitution.

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Surya Kant also paid tribute to Urvashi Krishnatra, a graduate of the university's LLB programme who was no longer alive to receive her degree at the convocation.

"She should have been here today, receiving her well-deserved degree and sharing this milestone with her classmates," he said, offering condolences to her family and friends.

The CJI acknowledged the contribution of parents, faculty and staff in shaping the graduates, saying the students' achievements reflected the sacrifices and support of their families and the guidance of their teachers.

Appealing to the graduates to recognise their wider responsibility to the country, Surya Kant said the nation expected them to contribute to society beyond their roles as legal practitioners.

"As you step out into the world, know that the nation looks to you- not just as practitioners of law but as heralds of hope. May your careers be distinguished, your endeavours impactful and your contributions everlasting," he said.

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