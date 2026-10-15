'Not sitting in ivory tower, can't browbeat judiciary': SC slams Rahul Gandhi's conduct in Delhi protest march

The pleas sought regulation of protests and processions near courts and criminal contempt proceedings against political leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice on two pleas seeking similar reliefs, Live Law reported.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it was “not sitting in ivory towers” while hearing a plea seeking action against Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders over a march towards the court on October 12.

What action are the pleas seeking over Rahul Gandhi’s Supreme Court march?

What action are the pleas seeking over Rahul Gandhi’s Supreme Court march?

What did the Supreme Court say about the march towards its premises?

What did the Supreme Court say about the march towards its premises?

Why did Rahul Gandhi lead a march towards the Supreme Court on October 12?

Why did Rahul Gandhi lead a march towards the Supreme Court on October 12?

The pleas were filed over a march towards the Supreme Court on October 12 by political leaders and supporters over issues concerning the Election Commission of India and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The march came after the CJI declined a request by the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to meet him and submit a memorandum on the issues, observing that they were already pending before the court.

‘Nobody can browbeat us’: CJI During the hearing, senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the petitioner, said it was unacceptable that the Supreme Court was having to deal with a political procession, Live Law reported.

He said what had happened at the court should not have happened and referred to the anguish among lawyers over the incident.

Bhatia told the court that around 200 lawyers had signed a memorandum expressing concern that such conduct amounted to “browbeating”.

“Nobody can browbeat us,” the CJI responded. Bhatia, however, submitted that the attempt itself was worrisome.