CJP asks ‘where is Abhijeet’ after Delhi Police say Dipke was informed of grandmother’s death

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has questioned the Delhi Police over its handling of detained party founder Abhijeet Dipke’s request to speak to his family, saying his relatives want to talk to him ahead of his grandmother’s last rites scheduled for Sunday morning.
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In a post on X, CJP demanded Dipke’s release and questioned his whereabouts: “Where is Abhijeet? His family wants to talk to him, they’re going to perform his grandmother’s last rites tomorrow morning. The least they deserve is to talk to him.”
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The post came after the Delhi Police posted on X saying Dipke had been informed about his grandmother’s death and the scheduled time of her funeral. The police also said he had been offered assistance to travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds.
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The post came after the Delhi Police posted on X saying Dipke had been informed about his grandmother’s death and the scheduled time of her funeral. The police also said he had been offered assistance to travel to his hometown on humanitarian grounds.
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Deep Dive
Why was CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained in Delhi?
Dipke was detained amid a police crackdown on people seeking to join the CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest. The protest called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
Did Delhi Police tell Abhijeet Dipke about his grandmother’s death?
Yes. Delhi Police said it informed Dipke about his grandmother’s death and the time of her funeral, and offered to facilitate his journey to his hometown on humanitarian grounds.
Will the CJP continue protesting after the Jantar Mantar crackdown?
CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde called for daily marches to Jantar Mantar until Gyanesh Kumar is removed as Chief Election Commissioner. The party also urged supporters to continue toward the protest site if police stopped them elsewhere.
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“The unfortunate information, regarding the death of his grandmother and known time of her funeral was immediately shared with Sh. Abhijeet Dipke,” the Delhi Police said in its post on X. It added that he had also been offered possible facilitation for his journey home.
Nearly 4,000 detained in Delhi
Nearly 4,000 people have been detained in Delhi in view of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s Jantar Mantar protest today, the police said. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, TMC's Mamata Banerjee and AISA's Neha Bora are among those who were detained in the national capital on Saturday. There were also reports of journalists being detained around Jantar Mantar. Posts and videos on social media showed the detained journalists flashing their press cards from the buses.
Wangchuk warns of hunger strike
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday warned of going on another hunger strike if the leaders detained during Saturday's crackdown on anti-CEC protest are not released by tomorrow.
In a video message released on his social media handles, the activist claimed that the country was in a state of "undeclared emergency".
"Yesterday when I posted a message appealing for unity and peace in today's protest, I had never imagined that the biggest democracy in the world would be under an undeclared EMERGENCY," he wrote.
Wangchuk, who extended his support to the anti-CEC protest, was unable to physically take part in the agitation in Delhi. "I was happy there were so many leaders to lead the movement, but I now learn that they have all been arrested," he said.
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Several INDIA bloc leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday as they attempted to join the protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.
Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get real-time updates on CJP Delhi Protest LIVE , breaking headlines, and top India News, breaking headlines, and real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/CJP asks ‘where is Abhijeet’ after Delhi Police say Dipke was informed of grandmother’s death
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