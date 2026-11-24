The Cockroach Janta Party will neither contest elections nor support any political party in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke said on Tuesday.

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. (ANI/File) more less

He expressed hope that elections will be youth-centric and not tied to caste and religion.

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"We are not going to get into elections. But the elections should take place on the issues of youth. How long are we going to contest on caste and religion? The world is discussing AI and renewable energy," Dipke told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

When asked about the political scenario in Uttar Pradesh, Dipke said the CJP will not stand with any party.

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"We won't speak about who should form the government and who should not. We want national politics to focus on employment and quality education," he added.