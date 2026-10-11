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CJP protest LIVE: CJP says ‘not over yet’, vows fresh protest as Delhi clampdown continues; 7,000 detained

By Priyanshu Priya
Oct 11, 2026, 07:09:48 IST

CJP protest LIVE: Ajinkya Shinde, who was designated by the group to lead the agitation after its leader Abhijeet Dipke was taken into custody, said protesters would attempt to reach Jantar Mantar again on Sunday.

Heavy security is deployed in the Connaught Place area near Jantar Mantar during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 10, 2026. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Heavy security is deployed in the Connaught Place area near Jantar Mantar during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 10, 2026. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police will continue its clampdown across central Delhi on Sunday, keeping Jantar Mantar sealed, maintaining barricades at the capital’s borders and diverting traffic at 30 points, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) vowed to resume its protest for the second straight day after an estimated 7,000 people were detained across city....Read More

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  • 11 Oct 2026, 07:09:48 AM IST

    CJP protest LIVE: Opposition leaders plan march to Supreme Court on Monday

    CJP protest LIVE: The INDIA bloc has announced a separate protest for Monday, with top opposition leaders set to march to the Supreme Court and urge it to expedite cases related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Election Commission.

    Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was detained on Saturday during a silent protest outside the residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on South Avenue. She was taken to Dwarka in a prison van.

    Banerjee said Rahul Gandhi had asked her to stay in Delhi for Monday's march.

  • 11 Oct 2026, 07:06:21 AM IST

    CJP protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi slams police action, says ‘not going to back down’

    Delhi protest day 2 LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticised the police action and said the opposition would not retreat.

    “Mr. Modi, do whatever you want. Call out all the police: 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, whatever you want. Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all. We are surrounding you, and we are not going to back down,” Gandhi said.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the government, saying it had turned the “Mother of Democracy” into a “Muzzled Democracy”.

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