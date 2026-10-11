CJP protest LIVE: CJP says ‘not over yet’, vows fresh protest as Delhi clampdown continues; 7,000 detained
CJP protest LIVE: Ajinkya Shinde, who was designated by the group to lead the agitation after its leader Abhijeet Dipke was taken into custody, said protesters would attempt to reach Jantar Mantar again on Sunday.
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi Police will continue its clampdown across central Delhi on Sunday, keeping Jantar Mantar sealed, maintaining barricades at the capital’s borders and diverting traffic at 30 points, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) vowed to resume its protest for the second straight day after an estimated 7,000 people were detained across city....Read More
The fresh round of restrictions comes as CJP leaders insist they will not back down until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, is set to hear a plea accusing the authorities of defying its order by completely shutting down metro and train services.
While security restrictions will continue, the curbs on metro and rail services are being lifted.
CJP vows to return to Jantar Mantar
Ajinkya Shinde, who was designated by the group to lead the agitation after its leader Abhijeet Dipke was taken into custody, said protesters would attempt to reach Jantar Mantar again on Sunday and continue their agitation until their demands were met.
“The government thought we would back down after the detention of Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. But we won’t. We will continue our agitation till Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” Shinde said.
AISA president Neha Bora also announced the protest would continue in a late-night post on X on Saturday.
“Let a hundred Jantar Mantars bloom! Another part of Delhi will become Jantar Mantar tomorrow,” she said.
40,000 security personnel deployed across Delhi
Police will try to prevent protesters from gathering at Jantar Mantar or entering the New Delhi district on Sunday. Movement on key roads will be regulated depending on the situation on the ground, officials said, adding that police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel would remain deployed until the situation eased.
More than 40,000 security personnel were deployed on Saturday, including 26,000 reinforcements. It was the largest such deployment in Delhi since February 2020.
Jantar Mantar, the intended site of Saturday’s demonstration, remained sealed, with even journalists barred from entering. Loudspeakers at three entry and exit points broadcast warnings in Hindi and English.
Restrictions on gatherings, processions and road blockades under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will remain in force until further orders, officials said.
At the borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, police have set up two tiers of barricades at Chilla, Ghazipur, Apsara and Singhu. Local police and paramilitary personnel will continue to man these crossings on Sunday.
Metro and train services return to normal
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post around 10pm on Saturday that the entry and exit gates of all metro stations had reopened. Neither the DMRC nor the Delhi government's excise department had received a request from Delhi Police to close metro stations or liquor shops on Sunday as of Saturday.
Northern Railway's chief public relations officer said the restrictions on rail services applied only until Saturday.
Traffic restrictions, however, will continue. The Delhi Traffic Police will divert vehicles from 6am on Sunday at the same 30 points as on Saturday, “depending upon prevailing situation”.
Opposition protest on Monday
Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has announced a separate protest for Monday, with top opposition leaders set to march to the Supreme Court and urge it to expedite cases related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Election Commission.
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was detained on Saturday during a silent protest outside the residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on South Avenue. She was taken to Dwarka in a prison van.
Banerjee said Rahul Gandhi had asked her to stay in Delhi for Monday's march.
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- 11 Oct 2026, 07:09:48 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Opposition leaders plan march to Supreme Court on Monday
CJP protest LIVE: The INDIA bloc has announced a separate protest for Monday, with top opposition leaders set to march to the Supreme Court and urge it to expedite cases related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Election Commission.
Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was detained on Saturday during a silent protest outside the residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on South Avenue. She was taken to Dwarka in a prison van.
Banerjee said Rahul Gandhi had asked her to stay in Delhi for Monday's march.
- 11 Oct 2026, 07:06:21 AM IST
CJP protest LIVE: Rahul Gandhi slams police action, says ‘not going to back down’
Delhi protest day 2 LIVE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, criticised the police action and said the opposition would not retreat.
“Mr. Modi, do whatever you want. Call out all the police: 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, whatever you want. Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all. We are surrounding you, and we are not going to back down,” Gandhi said.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the government, saying it had turned the “Mother of Democracy” into a “Muzzled Democracy”.
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