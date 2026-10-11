CJP protest LIVE: CJP says ‘not over yet’, vows fresh protest as Delhi clampdown continues; 7,000 detained

The fresh round of restrictions comes as CJP leaders insist they will not back down until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns. The Supreme Court, meanwhile, is set to hear a plea accusing the authorities of defying its order by completely shutting down metro and train services.

While security restrictions will continue, the curbs on metro and rail services are being lifted.

CJP vows to return to Jantar Mantar

Ajinkya Shinde, who was designated by the group to lead the agitation after its leader Abhijeet Dipke was taken into custody, said protesters would attempt to reach Jantar Mantar again on Sunday and continue their agitation until their demands were met.

“The government thought we would back down after the detention of Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. But we won’t. We will continue our agitation till Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” Shinde said.

AISA president Neha Bora also announced the protest would continue in a late-night post on X on Saturday.

“Let a hundred Jantar Mantars bloom! Another part of Delhi will become Jantar Mantar tomorrow,” she said.

40,000 security personnel deployed across Delhi

Police will try to prevent protesters from gathering at Jantar Mantar or entering the New Delhi district on Sunday. Movement on key roads will be regulated depending on the situation on the ground, officials said, adding that police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel would remain deployed until the situation eased.

More than 40,000 security personnel were deployed on Saturday, including 26,000 reinforcements. It was the largest such deployment in Delhi since February 2020.

Jantar Mantar, the intended site of Saturday’s demonstration, remained sealed, with even journalists barred from entering. Loudspeakers at three entry and exit points broadcast warnings in Hindi and English.

Restrictions on gatherings, processions and road blockades under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will remain in force until further orders, officials said.

At the borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, police have set up two tiers of barricades at Chilla, Ghazipur, Apsara and Singhu. Local police and paramilitary personnel will continue to man these crossings on Sunday.

Metro and train services return to normal

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post around 10pm on Saturday that the entry and exit gates of all metro stations had reopened. Neither the DMRC nor the Delhi government's excise department had received a request from Delhi Police to close metro stations or liquor shops on Sunday as of Saturday.

Northern Railway's chief public relations officer said the restrictions on rail services applied only until Saturday.

Traffic restrictions, however, will continue. The Delhi Traffic Police will divert vehicles from 6am on Sunday at the same 30 points as on Saturday, “depending upon prevailing situation”.

Opposition protest on Monday

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has announced a separate protest for Monday, with top opposition leaders set to march to the Supreme Court and urge it to expedite cases related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Election Commission.

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was detained on Saturday during a silent protest outside the residence of Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on South Avenue. She was taken to Dwarka in a prison van.

Banerjee said Rahul Gandhi had asked her to stay in Delhi for Monday's march.