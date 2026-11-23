The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Sunday announced the Cockroach Club, a “physical space” where young Indians can attend lectures, watch films, study for examinations and enjoy stand-up comedy, party co-convenor Saurav Das said in a post on X on November 22, 2026. The club is the satirical youth movement’s first proposed permanent offline space.

The Cockroach Janta Party was founded by Abhijeet Dipke and rose to public attention with its demand for better education. (PTI/File) more less

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“Above all, the Cockroach Club will be a space that encourages the young to THINK for themselves. Not a place where opinions are handed down or ideologies imposed. But one where ideas are debated, perspectives challenged, and independent thought celebrated,” Das said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CJP was founded by Abhijeet Dipke and rose to public attention with its demand for better education. Das, an independent investigative journalist, was named chief spokesperson ahead of the party’s June 6 protest over the state of the education system. The club aims to extend that campaign by giving young people a place to meet and engage throughout the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CJP was founded by Abhijeet Dipke and rose to public attention with its demand for better education. Das, an independent investigative journalist, was named chief spokesperson ahead of the party’s June 6 protest over the state of the education system. The club aims to extend that campaign by giving young people a place to meet and engage throughout the year. {{/usCountry}}

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Das said the initiative was intended to provide young people with a structured outlet for their energy and ideas. The club aims to “channel the youth’s energy in a structured way to bring a change in the country”, he said. The announcement came 171 days after the party’s first press conference, held in New Delhi on June 4.

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The programme will include lectures and discussions on the ideas of prominent thinkers. Das said young people would be able to “engage with the ideas of Gandhi, Nehru, Ambedkar and other great thinkers”. The inclusion of these figures places the club’s discussions in the context of India’s freedom movement and constitutional ideals.

Film screenings are also planned. “We will broaden our horizons through film screenings,” Das said, adding that the club would offer “a quiet corner to read, study, and prepare for examinations”. The facility is expected to provide students with a space to study and prepare for exams.

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The club will also offer opportunities to unwind. “Since my generation is not just a bunch of serious people, the Club will also serve as a place to unwind, laugh, and have fun through live performances and stand-up comedy,” Das said. The combination of debate and humour reflects the party’s style, which uses satire and a cockroach mascot to convey its message.

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The broader ambition, Das said, is to change how young people imagine the country’s future. The club should help them move beyond understanding the world “as it is” and “begin imagining the world and our India as it ought to be”.

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He ended his announcement with a line that could become the club’s slogan: “We the young will develop our Idea of India at the Cockroach Club.”

Education has remained the party’s central plank. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka has urged students and teachers to demand better facilities and education from their institutions.

“Children across the country, teachers should raise their voices in their respective schools, colleges, universities for better facilities and better education,” he said.

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Ranka also pledged the party’s support for such efforts. “Good education is not a luxury, it is our right,” he said.

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The club is envisioned as a meeting ground for a generation seeking a greater say in the country’s future. It will give young people a space to discuss India, question ideas and think independently, while bringing serious debate and humour together under one roof.