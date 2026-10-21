CJP news LIVE: Delhi HC likely to hear Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka's plea against judicial custody today
CJP news LIVE: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka approached the Delhi high court on Tuesday, challenging a special executive magistrate’s decision to extend their judicial custody. Their legal team is expected to seek a hearing on the matter today.
CJP news LIVE: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka approached the Delhi high court on Tuesday, challenging a special executive magistrate’s decision to extend their judicial custody in a case related to an alleged breach of a peace bond....Read More
The leaders had requested an urgent hearing, but the matter was not listed on Tuesday. Their legal team will seek a hearing on Wednesday, LiveLaw reported.
Dipke expresses solidarity with Das, Ranka
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke expressed solidarity with the group's co-convenors, saying they could not be with their families during the festive season.
Dipke said that while some people might “troll” him, he was getting emotional because he “cares for” Das and Ranka and considers them as his family.
“Some people will troll me for getting emotional. But my emotions are my strength. I do it because those two are my family. I care for them. This is the love I have for them,” he said during a livestream on Instagram.
Why Das, Ranka were jailed
The case is linked to CJP protests seeking the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
On October 11, Delhi Police withdrew Jantar Mantar's status as an authorised protest site. The decision has been challenged separately in the Supreme Court and the Delhi high court.
Two days later, on October 13, Das and Ranka visited Jantar Mantar carrying the national flag. They were detained the following day, after which the special executive magistrate (SEM) sent them to five days of judicial custody, citing concerns over a possible breach of peace.
On October 19, the magistrate rejected their sureties, citing doubts about the sureties' ability to ensure the petitioners' compliance and discrepancies in identity documents. Their judicial custody was consequently extended by another two days.
The controversy surrounding CEC Gyanesh Kumar intensified after an Indian Express report said that Election Commissioners had raised objections to decisions taken by the CEC on 14 occasions over a 10-month period. The Election Commission maintained that all its decisions had been unanimous.
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- 21 Oct 2026, 09:43:25 AM IST
CJP news LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav seeks release of Das, Ranka
CJP news LIVE: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday demanded the immediate release of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and others whom he claimed had been unnecessarily detained.
He told ANI, “Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, and others who are currently imprisoned, should be released immediately; they have been detained unnecessarily. Neither our laws nor our Constitution permit this, yet the BJP is exerting pressure to keep them behind bars.”
- 21 Oct 2026, 09:33:04 AM IST
CJP news LIVE: Dipke dismisses comparisons between CJP protests and unrest in France, Nepal, Bangladesh
CJP news LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday rejected comparisons between the outfit's protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the violent unrest in France, Nepal and Bangladesh, saying his colleagues Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka "went to jail happily" and chose "peace over hatred" as they were following Mahatma Gandhi's path of satyagraha.
Referring to those drawing parallels with unrest abroad, Dipke said the CJP leaders had not resorted to violence despite being jailed. Instead, they had accepted their imprisonment with a smile, he said.
"Have some shame and see what is happening in India. In India, Sourav Das and Ashutosh went to jail happily. They did not do what is happening in France," he said.
Dipke said the two had chosen peace and compassion despite believing that they were being wrongfully imprisoned. He compared their approach to Gandhi's satyagraha, saying they were enduring the pain of incarceration while continuing to uphold non-violence.
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- 21 Oct 2026, 09:12:51 AM IST
CJP news LIVE: It is state-sponsored terrorism, says Mamata on Das, Ranka's judicial custody
CJP news LIVE: Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of perpetrating "state-sponsored terrorism" and "police-sponsored atrocities" after Das and Ranka's judicial custody was extended for two more days and demanded their immediate release.
She also alleged that CJP convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were being subjected to torture.
In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that attempts were being made to extend the custody of the two and described the alleged treatment of young people as a "threat to democracy".
"I can understand the desperate motive to extend the custody of Ashutosh and Saurav. This is a dangerous virus being used on a daily basis to attack democracy. Stop torturing the boys and girls of Gen Z," Banerjee said.
- 21 Oct 2026, 09:02:14 AM IST
CJP news LIVE: Naveen Patnaik demands immediate release of CJP leaders
CJP news LIVE: Former Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik has demanded the immediate release of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, and said their judicial custody must be urgently reviewed.
"Jai Hind. The judicial custody of #AshutoshRanka and #SauravDas must be urgently reviewed and they must be released immediately," he said in a post on X.
"Hoisting the National Flag, even in a prohibited area, should not warrant such prolonged detention. The judiciary and the executive must rise to the occasion to ensure that the youth of this country do not lose faith in the rule of law and constitutional rights," Patnaik said in the social media post.
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- 21 Oct 2026, 08:52:29 AM IST
CJP news LIVE: Delhi Police transfers second case against Das, Ranka to Crime Branch
CJP news LIVE: Delhi Police has transferred another case against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to the Crime Branch.
With this transfer, the Crime Branch will now investigate two cases involving the CJP leaders.
The first case, related to their alleged entry into the Jantar Mantar area, was handed over to the Crime Branch on Monday.
- 21 Oct 2026, 08:42:55 AM IST
CJP news LIVE: Delhi HC likely to hear Das, Ranka's plea against judicial custody today
CJP news LIVE: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka approached the Delhi high court on Tuesday, challenging a special executive magistrate’s decision to extend their judicial custody in a case related to an alleged breach of a peace bond.
The leaders had requested an urgent hearing, but the matter was not listed on Tuesday. Their legal team will seek a hearing on Wednesday, LiveLaw reported.
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