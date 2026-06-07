CJP thanks Delhi Police for ‘all possible cooperation’ during ‘Cockroach’ protest, cops's cautionary message

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which organised a protest at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal, thanked Delhi Police for extending their support to the peaceful agitation. Abhijeet Dipke, center, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party addresses his supporters during a protest rally in New Delhi, India, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP Photo/undefined) CJP's newly named spokesperson Saurav Das took to X to post a ‘thank you’ message for the police for extending support to the democratic protest and for detaining "anti-social elements." The political outfit, that emerged from an online campaign last month, organised a protest led by its founder Abhijeet Dipke at the Jantar Mantar demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal. The outfit warned that the agitation would expand across the country if he is not sacked or does not resign voluntarily. In a statement earlier, it said “thousands of young people from across the country gathered at Jantar Mantar in a peaceful demonstration demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.”

Thanking the Delhi Police for their cooperation, the CJP said that the outfit's priority was a peaceful demonstration, adding that the agitation remained peaceful throughout. "This protest is a result of high public frustration and a lack of outlet to register it. Before today’s demonstration, 8 lakh people had already signed petitions demanding the Minister’s resignation. Yet there has been no response from the government," it added. The CJP began as an online campaign as a result of an outrage against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's remarks. Within few weeks, the outfit garnered over 22 million followers on Instagram. The group has now warned of bigger protests if no action is taken within seven days. "This is the beginning of a movement. If no action is taken within seven days, this movement will spread across the country," the statement read. Delhi Police warns against fake news The Delhi Police, meanwhile, called untrue reports claiming that an FIR was registered against the protesters at Jantar Mantar.