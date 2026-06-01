Students protest outside education ministry, demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

Protests erupted outside the Ministry of Education on Monday amid continuing outrage over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, CUET-UG exam delays, and issues with CBSE's paper-checking portal, as students and opposition parties intensified criticism of the Centre's handling of examinations. Protests erupted outside the Ministry of Education on Monday amid continuing outrage over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, CUET-UG exam delays, and issues with CBSE's paper-checking portal, as students and opposition parties intensified criticism of the Centre's handling of examinations (PTI)

Members of the All India Students' Association (AISA) staged a demonstration demanding accountability for the recurring examination irregularities. Protesters were later detained by police.

Speaking to ANI, protesters said, "We were here protesting against the leak that has been happening. Why is the government not demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? We will not let this government play with our future."

This year's NEET-UG exam was cancelled and has been rescheduled for June 21.

On this issue, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal questioned the government's competence, asking in a post on X whether the country "desperately needs an educated Prime Minister."

In a video statement, he said, "First NEET, then CBSE, then SSC, then UPSC, and now CUET. Every child in this country has now started to feel that this government cannot conduct even a single paper properly. One after another, papers are being messed up, and the Prime Minister is silent. He has no concern at all. Actually, this government doesn't know the importance of education. Do you also agree that now the country desperately needs an educated Prime Minister?" Kejriwal said.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat also expressed concern over the impact on students' futures and criticised the reliance on private companies for digital aspects of examinations.

"This is very unfortunate. When a question mark arises on the results, what will happen with the future of that child? You are giving the entire digital aspect to the private companies," he told ANI.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, chaired by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, met on Monday to discuss 'use of pen-and-paper testing versus CBT' and issues related to NEET and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is Chairman of the Parliament Standing Committee on Education, Women and Youth Affairs, said panel members across party lines were unanimous in their approach to improving the examination system.

"The fact is, on this issue, regardless of which party they belong to, all the members are unanimous in their stance, whether the matter concerns NEET or CBSE. We are not engaging in this discussion along party lines. We are focusing on how we can bring about improvements to this entire system," he told ANI.

He claimed that due to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's "incompetence," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been compelled to take charge personally.

"Due to Dharmendra Pradhan's incompetence, the Prime Minister himself has been compelled to take matters into his own hands. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should either tender his resignation or he should be dismissed. We are confident that since the Prime Minister himself has taken charge of this matter, it will be brought to a successful conclusion in every respect," Singh added.

Meanwhile, representatives of the United Doctors Front said they had prepared recommendations on NEET and NTA reforms and were invited to present them before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.

United Doctors Front National President Dr Babita Sikriwal told ANI, "Today, on June 1, we were summoned by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, specifically under the purview of the relevant panel, to discuss two key topics: our perspective on the 'NEET vs. NTA' issue."

Sikriwal added, "However, we felt deeply offended because certain MPs from the opposition, specifically some of their leaders, actively opposed our participation, attempting to prevent us, as young doctors, from even presenting our views. After all, if a doctor cannot articulate their concerns and present their case before the nation, then who will? The NTA is an autonomous body, yet we have entrusted it with the entire process, an entity that holds no statutory accountability for its actions."

United Doctors Front Chairperson Dr. Lakshya Mittal also alleged that despite being officially invited, they were denied entry into the meeting venue.

"Today, June 1st, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports held a meeting; as a panel administered by the Rajya Sabha, we had been officially invited to attend. However, despite being officially invited, upon our arrival, we discovered, through information received from certain members, that we were not permitted to enter the parliamentary meeting hall. Our primary demands include the immediate dissolution of the NTA, which is currently registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act of 1860, and the constitution of a new body established specifically through an Act of Parliament. Secondly, if there is any misuse of the National Emblem by the NTA, an inquiry must be instituted," Mittal added.

The NEET-UG 2026 paper leak has sparked nationwide concern, with students and political leaders questioning the integrity of the examination process and demanding reforms in the functioning of the National Testing Agency.

As part of its probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, CBI has made several arrests.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood and National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Friday attended the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Government Assurances held to review an update on the investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak. The NEET-UG exam, which was cancelled, will now be held on June 21.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday remanded three accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case, Dr Manoj Shirure, Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah and Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, to judicial custody till June 15 following their interrogation by the CBI. The accused were produced before the court after the expiry of their police custody. Later, Shirure, Shah and Hawaldar were escorted from the court premises after the remand order was passed.

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding its On-Screen Marking (OSM) evaluation process, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it has closely monitored vulnerabilities flagged in the OnMark portal of its service provider and has deployed cybersecurity experts to strengthen the system.