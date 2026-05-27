NEET-UG 2026 paper leak: 2 more accused arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two more people, a Latur (Maharashtra)-based doctor and a physics teacher at a Pune coaching centre, in connection with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, taking the number of people arrested in the case to 13. The CBI is set to file its first charge sheet in the case. (X)

The agency identified the two as Manoj Shirure and Tejas Harshadkumar Shah. The CBI said Shirure, the doctor, “played a key role in facilitating three students, including the son of an accused coaching centre owner, in getting the Chemistry questions from the accused P V Kulkarni”.

Shah, the CBI said, teaches physics at Dr Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy in Pune. “He got the leaked Physics questions of NEET-UG 2026 exam from the arrested accused Manisha Havaldar,” the CBI said in a statement.

The CBI has raided 49 locations as part of its probe into the leak. HT on Tuesday reported that it is set to file its first charge sheet in the case naming teachers Kulkarni, Manisha Mandhare, and Havaldar as the key people behind the leak of chemistry, biology, and physics questions.

People aware of the matter said the charge sheet will not name any National Testing Agency official, even as all aspects of the probe will be “kept open”. “Investigation to unearth the chain as well as the conspiracy in this case is ongoing,” the agency said on Wednesday.

The CBI said the investigation is continuing, and its teams are working in tandem to identify the actual source of the leak before the exam.