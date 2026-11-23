Cockroach Janta Party's Saurav Das on Monday alleged that he was stopped at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and barred from flying to London where he was supposed to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford. He said that he was informed at the immigration counter that his passport has been flagged.

File photo of Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Saurav Das. (ANI) more less

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“I have been stopped by this cowardly Modi Govt at the Delhi Airport from flying to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford.” Das wrote on X.

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However, a Delhi Police official told HT that they are not aware of the matter and that the immigration officials are involved.

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{{^usCountry}} Das also shared a video on his Instagram handle, giving a detailed account on the incident. “I had a flight to London at 1:00 am. I was going to London because the students' union of the prestigious Oxford university had invited me for a lecture. But as I reached the immigration counter, I was informed that my passport has been flagged by the coward government to stop me from going out of the country,” he said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Das also shared a video on his Instagram handle, giving a detailed account on the incident. “I had a flight to London at 1:00 am. I was going to London because the students' union of the prestigious Oxford university had invited me for a lecture. But as I reached the immigration counter, I was informed that my passport has been flagged by the coward government to stop me from going out of the country,” he said in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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The CJP said that Das was was invited by the University of Oxford to address the Oxford Union but was stopped at the Delhi airport.

“This cowardly government fears educated voices so much that it has stooped to stopping those who carry India’s voice to the world,” the youth-led movement said in a post on X.

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Das, along with founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka, has been at the forefront of the CJP's campaigns, including the paper leak protest and anti-CEC row.

Das and Ranka were lodged in Tihar jail after they entered the denotified protest site at Jantar Mantar and waved the national flag on October 13.

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Das, Ranka and CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, along with 11 others, allegedly trespassed into Jantar Mantar, which had been de-notified as the designated protest site. The group was protesting against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

They were released from Tihar jail on October 21 after furnishing personal and surety bonds of ₹50,000 each.