Class 12 student killed, friend assaulted by group of 5 in west Delhi: Police

A 17-year-old boy, studying at a government school, was stabbed to death while his classmate was physically assaulted by a group of five people in west Delhi’s Mohan Garden on Wednesday.

The victim was a class 12 student and his friend, who was assaulted, also studies in the same class (Representative file photo)

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The Delhi Police on Thursday said they apprehended three minors and arrested two men in connection with the case.

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Police said three of the accused are also from the school.

According to police, one of the accused had a fight with the friend of the deceased (also injured) on Wednesday morning inside school for not wearing school shoes. He had also complained about the victim’s friend for not wearing school shoes. Later, after school, the accused allegedly called other friends who assaulted the victim and his friend outside the school while one of them stabbed the victim.

The victim was a class 12 student and his friend, who was assaulted, also studies in the same class. Police said the deceased studied at Government Senior Secondary School, Mohan Garden. His father is an ex-serviceman and is re-employed as a gunman in Gurugram, said the police.

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Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said a PCR call about the incident was made at 6:10pm.

“We were told that a boy was stabbed near a government school. When we reached the spot, we found that a school student had already been shifted to Tarak Hospital for treatment. During treatment, the injured succumbed to the injuries.

During the course of the enquiry, his friend and eyewitness, a class 12 student of the same school, disclosed that another school student had earlier complained about him to the teacher for not wearing school shoes. This led to an argument and fight. The deceased was not part of the fight” said the DCP.

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Police said the accused had threatened the victim’s friend.

“After school hours, when the victim and his friends came out through the school gate, the accused instigated his associates to attack the boys. During the assault, one of the assailants stabbed the victim. The knife allegedly used in the commission of the offence was recovered near the school gate.” said the DCP.

Police said the deceased was stabbed twice, once in the neck. The accused managed to escape from the spot but were identified and held within two to three hours.

Also Read: Birthday boy stabs friend to death for smearing cake on his face in Jammu

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The scene of crime was inspected by the crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, and relevant exhibits were lifted from the spot.

Police said a case has been filed under sections of murder, causing hurt and common intention.

Till now, five accused (three minors and two adults) have been apprehended. Police said three of the accused are from the same school.