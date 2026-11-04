Class 8 student found dead in Jaipur’s Talkatora lake hours after going missing

A Class 8 student was found dead in Talkatora Lake in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Wednesday morning, hours after she went missing from her home, police said.

Residents found her body in Talkatora Lake around 7.30 am and informed the police control room.

“Initially, the family told us that the girl was a Class 8 student and was upset because of her low exam marks. She spoke to her mother on Tuesday night and then went to sleep. When her mother woke up around 4 am, the girl was missing from her room. The family then began searching for her,” Manak Chowk police station officer Rakesh Khyalia told HT.

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Residents found her body in Talkatora Lake around 7.30 am and informed the police control room.

“After receiving the information, police from Manak Chowk and a Civil Defence team reached the spot. We took custody of the body and sent it to the mortuary,” Khyalia said.

The girl’s slippers and other belongings were found nearby. Police contacted her family, who identified her, he added.

The body was taken to the mortuary at Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

Khyalia said there were no visible external injuries and that the body was released without a postmortem at the family’s request.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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{{^usCountry}} Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 {{/usCountry}}