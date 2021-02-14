Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day Delhi Police special cell custody

Climate activist Disha Ravi, held in Greta Thunberg protest toolkit case, was on Sunday remanded to five-day custody of Delhi Police's special cell.

The 21-year-old climate activist was arrested from Bengaluru for being allegedly involved in sharing the "toolkit" related to the farmer's protest on social media, police said on Sunday.

Disha was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

She is founder of a group named Fridays For Future and is a graduate, with a degree of bachelor of business administration.

According to the Delhi Police officials, Disha is a key lead in the "toolkit" case as she had admitted during the initial interrogation to editing, adding some things in the "toolkit" and spreading it further.

Earlier this month, the Delhi police had registered an FIR for sedition, promoting hatred among groups and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on February 4 after the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted the 'toolkit' while expressing her support to the farmers’ protest in India.

The ‘toolkit’, Delhi police said, was put together by a "pro-Khalistani group" named Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF). The 18-year-old Thunberg, however, later deleted the original tweet.

The special cell will now make further inquiries after Disha's remand.

More arrests in this case have not been ruled out, news agency ANI said quoting unnamed police officials.

Last week, the Delhi Police had sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which the "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

The arrest by Delhi Police comes as the ongoing stir by farmers on the borders of the national capital enters the 81st day. Seeking repeal of the three contentious farm laws, the protesters have been camping on Delhi's borders since late November last year and have also engaged with the government in 11 rounds of talks to end the continuing standoff with little progress.

