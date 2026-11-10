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Clinton’s ‘roving eye’, Sarkozy’s arrogance, Diana’s warmth: Sonia Gandhi retells encounters with world leaders

She writes about noticing Bill Clinton’s roving eye at Delhi’s Maurya Sheraton, she talks about Nikolas Sarkozy’s “arrogant manner” during his India visit.

Updated on: Nov 10, 2026, 12:28:48 IST
By Sunetra Choudhury
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Sonia Gandhi travelled with two Prime Ministers— Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi — and her memoir Belonging is filled with anecdotes about her meeting world leaders.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the unveiling of her upcoming book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. (PTI Photo)
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi during the unveiling of her upcoming book 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. (PTI Photo)

For instance, she writes about noticing Bill Clinton’s roving eye at Delhi’s Maurya Sheraton, she talks about Nikolas Sarkozy’s “arrogant manner” during his India visit, and about a lighthearted interaction with Princess Diana, who spoke to Gandhi’s mother in Italian and called her “Nonna”.

“The Monica Lewinsky scandal had subsided a little by then but old habits die hard; at the reception held by Prime Minister Vajpayee in his honour, I noticed him [Clinton] every now and then surreptitiously sizing up the more striking women present,” she writes.

Also Read: Little real contact with Modi, but there is some common ground: Sonia Gandhi in memoir Belonging

During the 2010 Commonwealth Games, then PM Manmohan Singh held a dinner in honour of Prince Charles and Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall. At the dinner, Prince Edward greeted Gandhi and Singh, and then turned to the other ministers “And you lot – who are you? A stunned silence followed. Pranab ji, drawing up to his full height of five foot three inches, said stiffly, “I am Pranab Mukherjee, the finance minister of India, and these are my cabinet colleagues.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sunetra Choudhury

Sunetra Choudhury is the National Political Editor of the Hindustan Times. With over two decades of experience in print and television, she has authored Black Warrant (Roli,2019), Behind Bars: Prison Tales of India’s Most Famous (Roli,2017) and Braking News (Hachette, 2010). Sunetra is the recipient of the Red Ink award in journalism in 2016 and Mary Morgan Hewett award in 2018.

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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