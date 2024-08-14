Arvind Kejriwal LIVE updates: Supreme Court to hear Delhi CM's bail plea today

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE updates: The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea filed by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking release from jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, on Wednesday. The top court will also hear Kejriwal's plea against the Delhi high court order upholding his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam....Read More

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will take up Kejriwal’s two petitions.

Earlier on August 5, the Delhi high court ruled that Kejriwal's arrest was neither illegal nor without justifiable grounds because CBI presented “evidently enough evidence” to warrant his detention and remand. It further said that Kejriwal is not an ordinary citizen but a distinguished recipient of the Magsaysay Award and the convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party.

“Also, it establishes that the loop of evidence against the petitioner got closed after the collection of relevant evidence after his arrest. No malice whatsoever can be gathered from the acts of the respondent (CBI)…It is a bounden duty of every court, more so the courts of first instance, to ensure that the extraordinary powers of arrest and remand are not misused or are resorted to by the police in a casual and cavalier manner,” the high court had observed.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court. On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case.

What does Kejriwal's plea say?

In his plea, filed two days after the top court granted bail to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a related probe by CBI and ED, Kejriwal challenged his arrest and subsequent remand orders, while also pressing for bail.

Kejriwal's plea relied heavily on the Sisodia verdict, arguing that the grounds on which the court found it appropriate to release Sisodia on bail should equally apply to him. The petition highlights the top court’s observations in the Sisodia case that prolonged incarceration without trial could amount to a violation of fundamental rights, particularly when the investigation is largely complete, and the accused has deep roots in society, reducing the risk of absconding.