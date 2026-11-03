Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday thanked the Centre for its "prompt support and solidarity" during severe cyclonic storm Murasu, which has damaged standing crops across thousands of acres in 15 districts and disrupted normal life.

CM Naidu thanks Centre for support as Cyclone Murasu disrupts life in Andhra

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Naidu said the state machinery was working in close coordination with Central teams to carry out rescue and relief operations and clear roads.

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"Dear Amit Shah ji, my heartfelt thanks for the Centre's prompt support and solidarity during cyclone Murasu. Our state machinery is working in complete coordination with central teams to execute rescue, relief, and road clearing without delay," Naidu said in a post on X, replying to Shah's message.

Deep Dive Where and when did Cyclone Murasu make landfall in Andhra Pradesh? Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narasapur, near Ongole, early Tuesday. The crossing took place between about 3:30 am and 5:30 am, with winds of 100–110 kmph and gusts up to 120 kmph. What damage did Cyclone Murasu cause in Andhra Pradesh? The storm uprooted trees, damaged electric poles and fishing boats, and disrupted power and road traffic. Heavy rain and strong winds also damaged standing crops across thousands of acres in 15 districts and inundated some areas. What are the Centre and Andhra Pradesh doing to help people affected by Cyclone Murasu? NDRF and SDRF teams are on the ground assisting people, while state and central teams are coordinating rescue, relief and road-clearing operations. The Centre has assured Andhra Pradesh of all possible assistance.

"Together, we will ensure absolute safety and swift recovery across Andhra Pradesh," the TDP chief added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had spoken to Naidu over the phone and taken stock of the impact of Cyclone Murasu.

"Assured him of every possible assistance from the Centre. NDRF and SDRF teams are already on the ground, helping those affected. Govt of India stands with people with an unwavering resolve," Shah said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} He said he had assured Naidu that the Centre would extend all possible assistance and support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said he had assured Naidu that the Centre would extend all possible assistance and support. {{/usCountry}}

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National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams were already on the ground, undertaking relief operations and assisting people in the cyclone-affected areas, he said.

The Government of India stood with the people of Andhra Pradesh and was prepared to respond to any situation, Shah added.

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu left a trail of destruction along the Andhra Pradesh coast, uprooting thousands of trees, damaging hundreds of electric poles and wrecking fishing boats as it crossed the coast early this morning.

Bapatla and Prakasam districts witnessed heavy rainfall and gusty winds, damaging standing crops and inundating several areas.

Vehicles were stranded on national highways as motorists struggled to navigate through poor visibility caused by heavy rain and strong winds, disrupting traffic and leaving commuters stranded at several locations.

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According to the Meteorological Department, the severe cyclonic storm crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narasapur, near Ongole, between 3.30 am and 5.30 am on Tuesday, packing winds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching 120 kmph.

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