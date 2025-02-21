CM Sai orders scrutiny of NGOs receiving foreign funds in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Officials will scrutinise Chhattisgarh NGOs receiving foreign funds to ensure they are not misused for illegal activities, including religious conversions, Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Thursday. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned religious conversions through coercion or inducement while addressing the press at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur on Thursday (PTI)

Sai expressed concern over alleged misuse of foreign aid while addressing the press at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur on Thursday. “Many NGOs receive funds from abroad for health and education initiatives. However, it has been observed that such funds are often used for religious conversions than their intended purposes,” he said.

Directing officials to take strict action against any organisation who are found involved in illegal activities, Sai said “I have instructed officials to scrutinise these funds to ensure they are used for genuine purposes.”

“CM had ordered an inspection of NGOs working in the health and education sectors to prevent any misuse of foreign funds,” read an official statement issued on Thursday night.

Sai condemned religious conversions through coercion or inducement. He said, “Exploiting illiteracy, poverty, and promises of healing for conversions is immoral and against the spirit of the Constitution. Some NGOs misuse foreign aid for illegal activities like conversions. India is a secular nation where every individual has the right to practice their faith freely.”

He accused several international agencies of diverting foreign funds under the guise of health and education programmes to allegedly mislead and convert local people. “A thorough investigation is necessary to verify whether these funds are being used for their rightful purpose,” Sai added.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to communal harmony, Sai said that Chhattisgarh already enforces strict laws against forced religious conversions. “While we respect all religions, any attempt to destabilise the society through conversions will not be tolerated. The state government, in coordination with the Centre and enforcement agencies, will take necessary measures to curb such activities,” he said.