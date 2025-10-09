Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Thursday, inaugurated the 10.1-km G D Naidu flyover in Coimbatore city. CM Stalin inaugurates G D Naidu flyover in Coimbatore amid heated debate over its caste-based name

However, naming the flyover, which the Tamil Nadu government claimed is the longest flyover in South India, after 'Edison of India' G D Naidu has come under criticism, as it is a caste name.

Incidentally, Tamil Nadu government has issued an order dated October 6 with guidelines for the removal or renaming of caste names in residential areas, streets, roads, water bodies and other public infrastructure.

The government order stipulates that a list of all infrastructure that has caste-based names should be prepared by October 14, and notifications regarding the name change should be published in the District Government Gazette by October 24, after consultation with stakeholders.

The flyover, constructed at a cost of ₹1,791.23 crore, stretches from Goldwins to Uppilipalayam, and took five years to be completed, said an official press release issued by the Tamil Nadu government.

The project work includes the four-lane main carriageway and a six-lane expanded ground-level road. There are eight up and down ramps in four locations, according to the press release.

The flyover is expected to reduce the travel time to Coimbatore airport from the city to 10 minutes, the release added.

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman openly criticised the government's decision to name the bridge after G D Naidu. Social media is abuzz with debates on the propriety of giving an important bridge a caste based name, days after issuing a GO to remove caste names from public infrastructure across the state.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Public works, Highways & Minor Ports, E V Velu, who was also present for the inauguration, told reporters later that the issue over the name will be brought to the attention of CM Stalin.

However, he defended his government's decision by saying that public infrastructure is often named after eminent personalities.

"In Madurai, a library is named after Kalaignar, in Coimbatore, after Periyar, in Salem after Bharathidasan. We also have libraries named after Anjalai Ammal in Cuddalore, Kamaraj in Trichy, and Quaid-E-Millat in Nellai. No one should have any objection about naming after eminent leaders," said Velu.

The minister said Coimbatore's most famous inventor and engineer is more popularly known as G D Naidu.

"But this will be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister and a decision will be taken after consulting G D Naidu's family," added Velu.

The inaugural event was attended by G D Gopal, son of G D Naidu and Managing Trustee of G D Naidu Charities Trust, and G D Rajkumar, grandson of G D Naidu and a Trustee. After the inauguration, CM Stalin took a ride on the flyover.

