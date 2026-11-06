Gangtok, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday unveiled the logo and website of the Institute for Transforming Sikkim , a flagship institutional initiative of the government aimed at providing strategic direction to the state's long-term development.

CM unveils logo, website of Institute for Transforming Sikkim

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The unveiling took place at 'Mintokgang', the CM's official residence, with the institute envisioned as a multidisciplinary think tank and centre of excellence to strengthen strategic planning, promote research and innovation, and support evidence-based policymaking and outcome-oriented governance.

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In a social media post, Tamang described ITS as the intellectual backbone of the state's development journey, saying it would bring together policymakers, experts, researchers, academic institutions and other stakeholders to translate ideas into practical policies, programmes and measurable outcomes.

"Our vision is to build a Sunaulo, Samriddha ani Samartha Sikkim, a golden, prosperous and empowered Sikkim, where development is inclusive, opportunities are accessible to all, and the aspirations of every citizen translate into meaningful progress," he said.

The chief minister said the institute would focus on key sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism, infrastructure, energy, employment, skill development and climate resilience, with an emphasis on ensuring that the benefits of development reach every village, community and household.

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{{^usCountry}} He said ITS would also work towards strengthening governance, monitoring development initiatives, promoting grassroots-level planning and facilitating coordination among government departments and development partners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said ITS would also work towards strengthening governance, monitoring development initiatives, promoting grassroots-level planning and facilitating coordination among government departments and development partners. {{/usCountry}}

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Emphasising the need to balance economic growth with environmental protection, Tamang said Sikkim's future must be guided by sustainable development, economic resilience, technological advancement and social empowerment.

The institute is also expected to contribute to the state's long-term development vision and the national goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, he said.

Calling for collective participation, the chief minister urged government departments, academic institutions, experts, young professionals, entrepreneurs and citizens to become partners in the state's transformation.

"Let us envision boldly, plan wisely and act collectively to transform Sikkim into a model of sustainable and inclusive development," he said.

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The logo and website were designed and developed by the state government's Information Technology Department.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.