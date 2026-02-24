CM Yumnam Khemchand briefs Modi on steps taken to restore peace in Manipur

Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him on the steps the new state government has taken to bring peace and harmony in ethnic violence-hit region. Chief minister Yumnam Khemchand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (X)

In a post on X, the Manipur government called the meeting an important milestone in continued efforts to accelerate the growth and holistic development of Manipur. It added Khemchand briefed Modi on the measures undertaken to restore peace, stability, and communal harmony across Manipur.

Khemchand’s deputies, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, accompanied him for the meeting with Modi, the first since the new state government took office. The three invited Modi to visit the state.

Khemchand has had a series of meeting with Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bharatiya Janata Party chief Nitin Nabin in New Delhi.

Khemchand, who is from the dominant Meitei community, this month took oath as the chief minister a year after President’s Rule was clamped in the state in 2025 amid ethnic violence.

The ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023 and have left nearly 260 people dead and 60,000 displaced. They first broke out between the Meitei and the tribal Kuki communities before involving almost every community and leading to the creation of ethnic enclaves and a virtual bifurcation of the state.

Meiteis live largely in the plains of the Imphal valley, and the Kukis in the hills. They withdrew to their respective strongholds after the violence began.

Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister last year, a week before the President’s Rule was imposed amid mounting internal discord and the threat of a no-confidence motion.