Coca-Cola is planning to revive Gold Spot, its India-born orange-flavoured carbonated drink, more than two decades after it was discontinued, PTI reported on Monday, citing industry sources. The beverage is expected to return to the market soon, potentially in a low-sugar or no-sugar formulation.

The brand came under Coca-Cola's ownership in 1993, when the beverage company acquired the aerated drinks business of Ramesh Chauhan-led Parle. (AFP/Representative Image) more less

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According to the sources cited by PTI, a formal announcement regarding the proposed relaunch is expected soon. The company may also retain Gold Spot's iconic tagline, "The Zing Thing", as it looks to reconnect with consumers who grew up with the popular drink.

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The proposed revival comes amid changing consumer preferences and growing demand for beverages with reduced sugar content. Coca-Cola is looking to leverage Gold Spot's nostalgic appeal while tapping into the market for low-sugar and no-sugar carbonated drinks.

The development also comes as Coca-Cola's bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd (HCCBL), prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) in India.

Also Read: Coca-Cola is said to consider December filing for India unit’s $1 billion IPO

Gold Spot: A look at the brand's history

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{{^usCountry}} Launched in India in 1971, Gold Spot became one of the country's most popular orange-flavoured carbonated drinks, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Launched in India in 1971, Gold Spot became one of the country's most popular orange-flavoured carbonated drinks, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s. {{/usCountry}}

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The brand became part of Coca-Cola's portfolio in 1993, when the Atlanta-headquartered beverage major acquired the aerated drinks business of Ramesh Chauhan-led Parle following its re-entry into the Indian market.

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The acquisition also brought popular brands such as Thums Up, Limca and Maaza under Coca-Cola's umbrella.

Gold Spot was eventually discontinued in 2000 as the company rationalised its beverage portfolio. One of the reasons behind the decision was the overlap with Fanta, Coca-Cola's international orange-flavoured soft drink, which created competition between two brands in the same segment.

Coca-Cola continued to develop its other brands from the Parle acquisition. Thums Up has since grown into a brand valued at nearly $2 billion, while Maaza has crossed the $1 billion mark.

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Gold Spot comeback sparks speculation

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Speculation around the brand's possible return gathered momentum after Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former India cricket captain MS Dhoni, shared an image of a Gold Spot can featuring the cricketer's photograph on Instagram.

The post has fuelled speculation about a possible celebrity association, although it remains unclear whether Dhoni will be involved in the relaunch or take on a brand ambassador role.

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Also Read: Coca-Cola said to plan $1-billion India IPO for bottler Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages

Beverage market sees rising competition

India's non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage sector, which includes soft drinks, packaged water, juices, energy drinks, sports drinks and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, has witnessed robust growth in recent years.

According to an industry report, the sector was valued at around ₹1.40 lakh crore in FY26 and grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.33% between FY20 and FY26. It is projected to reach ₹2.56 lakh crore by FY31, growing at an estimated annual rate of 12.76%.

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The sector is also witnessing intensifying competition following Reliance Industries' aggressive expansion in the beverages market through Campa.

Since its relaunch in 2023, Campa has challenged established players Coca-Cola and PepsiCo with competitive pricing, lower-priced pack sizes, attractive trade margins and an expanding distribution network.