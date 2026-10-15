A 30-foot effigy of a cockroach will be set alight alongside those of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad during a Ramlila event in Delhi this year, with organisers saying the insect symbolises filth and dirt.

The agitation eventually led to Pradhan's resignation as minister. (Anurag Mehra/ HT)

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The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which organises the annual event in Pitampura, said the initiative was intended to promote cleanliness under the "Swachh Bharat" and "Swachh Delhi" campaigns.

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Committee president and BJP MLA Ashok Goel told news agency PTI that the decision was not driven by political considerations. He said burning the effigy was meant to convey the message of good triumphing over evil while highlighting the importance of cleanliness.

The cockroach will also be depicted among the 'asuras' in Ravan's army, Goel said.

Cockroach effigy plan comes amid CJP protests

The decision comes as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been holding protests in the national capital. The group initially demonstrated against former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and has now joined protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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{{^usCountry}} In June and July, CJP members staged a protest at Jantar Mantar for more than a month before marching to Parliament on July 20. The agitation eventually led to Pradhan's resignation as minister. CJP joins opposition protests over electoral roll revision {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In June and July, CJP members staged a protest at Jantar Mantar for more than a month before marching to Parliament on July 20. The agitation eventually led to Pradhan's resignation as minister. CJP joins opposition protests over electoral roll revision {{/usCountry}}

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The group has returned to the streets, joining opposition parties and student organisations in demonstrations seeking Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The protests in Delhi have resulted in the detention of several activists, students and journalists.

(With PTI inputs)