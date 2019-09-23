Mumbai makes changes to decongest Ghatkopar station, commuters may expect relief

mumbai

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:01 IST

Starting Monday, commuters can expect relief at the Ghatkopar metro station. The Mumbai Metro One pvt ltd (MMOPL), which operates the metro, has made a series of structural changes at the metro station to create more room at the interchange between the metro and railway station.

According to MMOPL, the metro station office and retail outlets located outside the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates have been dismantled. The Central railways ticketing office has also been dismantled and the security checkpoints have been moved closer to the premises to create space between the two stations.

All the changes were made during the weekend and will be implemented from today. Both, the metro and the railway station are among the busiest stations.

An MMOPL spokesperson said, “Commuter experience, safety and security have always been of paramount importance to us. We are happy to carry out number of changes to create more circulation space for our esteemed commuters at Ghatkoparmetro station. This will necessitate a new queuing system at metro station.”

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 10:54 IST