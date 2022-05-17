Concerned over suicides due to unemployment, says Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, DK Shivakumar, on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over rising unemployment-related suicides, days after a 23-year-old ended her life after bring unable to land a job.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim died by suicide on May 9, nine days after she consumed poison, in Udupi’s Ajjarkad, as she was unable to find a job even after nearly two years since she completed her MBA (HR) from SDM college in Mangalore.

“She had carried a bottle of poison from her home to her sister’s place in Udupi on April 30 in Kattingeri. In the early hours of May 1 she started throwing up and was rushed to the hospital. She was on May 8 moved to Ajjarkad and died the next day,” an official from the Shirva Police station said, requesting not to be named. The official confirmed that the girl, in her suicide note, had written that she took the drastic step after noy being able to land a job.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am deeply saddened by the suicide of 23-year-old in Udupi. She took the extreme step because she could not find a suitable job despite an MBA. This is not the first unemployment suicide in Karnataka,” Shivakumar said.

The KPCC president said that the Congress is just raising the plight of educated youth and has no desire to politicise the issue.

“We as a society should introspect on where we are going wrong. If an MBA has to commit suicide due to unemployment, we are definitely doing something wrong,” he said.