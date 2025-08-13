A day after its march from Parliament over the alleged vote theft, the Congress party announced a series of programmes to put more pressure on the Election Commission while keeping the “vote theft” issue at the centre of the party’s campaign. Cong plans nationwide protests on ‘voter fraud’

Gandhi hinted that the Congress will come up with more data on vote theft. “Wait for a few days. Please keep patience. This is being done at the national level systematically. Earlier, we didn’t have proof. We want to save the Constitution that says one man, one vote. It is the duty of the EC to enforce this rule. We are not going to stop. Abhi picture baaki hai.”

After the meeting, NSUI chief Kanhaiya Kumar announced that “On the eve of Independence Day, i.e., on the night of 14 August, the Congress party will organise a ‘Save Democracy Torch Procession’ in all district headquarters across the country.”

The party will also organise rallies with the theme ‘Vote Thief-Leave the Throne’ in all state headquarters across the country from August 22 to September 7. And from September 15 to October 15, a ‘signature campaign’ will be conducted across the country to protect the right to vote.

Kumar told the media that “Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi presented the conspiracy of vote theft with evidence before the country. It is clear that democracy is being strangled today. In such a situation, the Congress party will fight against this vote theft with full strength. Therefore, three important programs were decided in this meeting.”