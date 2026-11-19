The Congress on Wednesday formed a 42-member election committee for poll-bound Punjab that included party veteran Ambika Soni and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari after he was earlier ignored for other election-related panels, people familiar with the matter said.

India News

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The key panel, which will oversee all preparations for the election, will be headed by the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh. The party also included former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and former Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring—bringing the two leaders of the contending factions together, they said.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

According to people privy to the development, the committee has all stalwarts of the Punjab Congress, in a bid to portray unity and bring them together for a common purpose. The inclusion of Tewari assumes importance as he was left out of all other poll-related panels on the ground that he is a lawmaker from Chandigarh. Tewari had been a former MP from Punjab and won Anandpur Sahib in the 2019 election.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Partap Singh Bajwa, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in the Punjab assembly, former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, another powerful Jatt Sikh leader, former MP Vijay Inder Singla who is arguably the most famous Hindu face of the party and Shamsher Singh Dullo— a prominent Ramdasia Sikh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Partap Singh Bajwa, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in the Punjab assembly, former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, another powerful Jatt Sikh leader, former MP Vijay Inder Singla who is arguably the most famous Hindu face of the party and Shamsher Singh Dullo— a prominent Ramdasia Sikh. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

In an important move, the party also included Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma, who was born in Hoshiarpur but later shifted to Uttar Pradesh, in the committee, the people said.

The committee, approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, includes several prominent state and national leaders but didn’t include Navjyot Singh Siddhu, the former Punjab PCC chief who was a prominent feature in the similar list for the 2021 election.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Sachin Pilot, the secretaries and heads of all frontal organisations have been included in the team.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Congress is set to fight a tough election in the border state which has Aam Aadmi Party in power. While Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is a popular figure, the possibility of BJP and the Akali Dal forging an alliance has left party party leaders worried. In the run up to the polls, the party changed its general secretary in charge— replacing Bhupesh Baghel with Pilot. They also removed Raja Warring and brought Pargat Singh, a former Indian hockey captain to lead the faction-ridden party.

In 2021, the Congress had removed Captain Amrinder Singh as the chief minister and replaced him with Channi. The change, however backfired with the Congress winning just 18 seats, down from 77 in the previous polls.