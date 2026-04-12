Cong slams Centre over ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak, BJP hits back

The Congress on Saturday took potshots at the Centre over the online leak of the highly anticipated Actor-politician Vijay starring political thriller ‘Jana Nayagan’. Actor-politician Vijay starring political thriller ‘Jana Nayagan’.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that the Centre was trying to threaten the entire film industry in one stroke on what would happen if anyone acts against it.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Tagore said the online leak of the movie has shaken the entire Indian cinema industry.

“Once a film is made, if you ask who has the copy of the movie, one it will be with the Producer. It will not be with the actors and actresses. To show the movie to the Censor Board to avail certification, the technicians will take another copy to show it. So there will be two copies. If they have made a copy at the Censor’s place, they might have taken another copy there. But apart from these two places, it would not be anywhere,” he claimed.

Alleging that the Censor Board of Film Certification is “controlled” by the Central government, he said the movie’s producer will not leak the film. “But the copy taken from the Censor Board is in the hands of the Central government.” he said.

“Through this incident, the Centre is trying to threaten the entire film industry in one stroke on what will happen if any one acts against it” he alleged.

Meanwhile, former BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai said accusing that the Centre was behind the incident over the leak of the movie is ‘indecent’ and demanded that proper enquiry be conducted over the incident.

“Accusing the Centre behind this incident is indecent. While making a movie, a lot of money is involved and not only that the hard work, blood and sweat of several people are also involved. We are saddened that such an incident has happened,” he told reporters in Coimbatore.

A detailed probe be conducted over the incident and whoever involved should be brought to book and strong action should be taken against them, he demanded.