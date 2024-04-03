Congress expels former MP Sanjay Nirupam for ‘indiscipline’, ‘anti-party statements’

The Congress on Wednesday expelled senior leader Sanjay Nirupam for six years for ‘indiscipline’ and ‘anti-party statements'. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam.(HT_PRINT)

"Taking note of the complaints of indiscipline and anti-party statements, the Congress president has approved the expulsion of Sanjay Nirupam from the party for a period of six years with immediate effect," stated a letter issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.



The former MP was expelled from the Congress days after he hit out at the state party leadership amid seat-sharing talks with Shiv Sena (UBT) for the Lok Sabha elections.



Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole had said that the party has initiated disciplinary action against Nirupam.

“His name was mentioned in the star campaigners, which has been cancelled. The kind of statements he has been making, action will be taken,” Patole had said.



In retaliation, Nirupam had taken to social media platform X and said that the Congress should not ‘waste energy’. “It (Congress) should utilise the stationery and energy to save itself, as the party is experiencing a serious financial crisis. The time frame I had given to the party ends today. I will spell out my next course of action tomorrow,” the former MP had posted.

The expelled Congress leader had slammed the Maharashtra Congress leadership after Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) had announced its candidates for four out of six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, including the Mumbai North West seat, which he is eyeing.

He had also said the Congress leadership shouldn't allow itself to be arm-twisted by Shiv Sena (UBT).



Accepting the Shiv Sena (UBT's) decision to unilaterally field candidates in Mumbai amounted to allowing the destruction of Congress, the former Mumbai Congress president had claimed.

Nirupam had lost the 2014 elections from the same constituency against BJP's Gopal Shetty.

He is reportedly keen to contest from the Mumbai North-West constituency but Shiv Sena (UBT) played spoilsports by fielding its nominee.

