Sanjay Nirupam's ‘stationery’ dig at Congress over disciplinary action: ‘Don't waste energy…’

Facing disciplinary action for speaking against the Congress leadership over the seat-sharing pact with Shiv Sena (UBT), Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday said the party should not waste "much energy and stationery" on him and rather use it to save itself, which is going through a “severe financial crisis”. Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam(Hindustan Times file photo)

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole told reporters that the party has dropped Nirupam's name from the list of star campaigners and a decision about him will be taken in a day or two for his utterances against the party and the state unit leadership.

“His name (Sanjay Nirupam) was mentioned in the star campaigners, which has been cancelled. The kind of statements he has been making, action will be taken,” Patole said after a meeting of the party's campaign committee at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai.

A defiant Sanjay Nirupam said on X, “It should utilise the stationary and energy to save itself, as the party is experiencing a serious financial crisis. The time frame I had given to the party ends today. I will spell out my next course of action tomorrow.”

Nirupam had lashed out at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for declaring Amol Kirtikar as the candidate from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency without a seat-sharing pact being finalised by the three parties of Mava Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

He had also targeted Kirtikar over his name as an accused in the Khichdi scam of the BMC and questioned the announcement.

He is an accused in Khichdi scam. He has taken bribes from Khichdi suppliers in cheques. The Khichdi scam was done during COVID-19 BMC decided to provide food to the migrant labourers in the city. Shiv Sena’s proposed candidate has taken commission from the supplier under the scheme initiated to feed the poor.”

Speaking about his future course of action, Nirpuam said, “Now all options are open for me. I will wait for one week and take my decision.”