Congress has Muslim League’s agenda, says Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday claimed that Congress has said it would make a separate law for minorities, and asked whether the country should “function on the basis of Sharia.” Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Twitter Photo)

Speaking at an election rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district, he also said those who refused an invitation for the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for their vote bank politics did not have the right to rule the country.

Bemetara falls under the Durg Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls on May 7. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Vijay Baghel from here.

“..They (Congress) have said they will make a separate law for minorities. Tell me, should the country function on the basis of Sharia? Should triple talaq be reintroduced? Congress has been heading forward with the agenda of the Muslim League,” Shah said.

Hitting out at Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “Rahul baba, neither the people will elect you, nor will triple talaq be reintroduced. I am saying today that we will not allow anyone to touch CAA [Citizenship (Amendment) Act], triple talaq (prohibition act) and (scrapping of) Article 370.”

Highlighting the achievements under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said the PM has ended terrorism and safeguarded the country. Demanding a third term for Modi and the BJP, Shah said that Naxalism will be eliminated from Chhattisgarh in two years.

Nobody could accomplish in 1,000 years what PM Modi has done in the past 10 years since 2014, Shah added.

“Congress party for its political gains flourished Maoism. As soon as Modi ji became the PM, Maoism was eliminated from the country….soon as the BJP government was formed in the last four months (in Chhattisgarh), around 90 Maoists were killed and 123 Maoists were arrested…Give us two more years, and make Modi ji PM for the third time. We will eliminate Maoism from Chhattisgarh,” said Shah.

Shah further accused the Congress of being anti-OBC and said it was Modi’s guarantee that no one could touch the reservations for Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste and Other Backward Classes.