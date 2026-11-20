The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday hit out at Congress MP Imran Masood after he suggested that pacer Mohammed Siraj was not selected for the first Test against New Zealand because of his religion.

India's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand was based on the team management's preferred bowling combination and assessment of the conditions in Wellington. (PTI)

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Masood, the Saharanpur lawmaker, insinuated that the cricketer’s omission from the playing 11 was not related to his performance, but was a result of religious discrimination.

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“It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is ‘Siraj’, and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, however, rejected the allegation, saying that no one was discriminated against on the basis of religion or caste and that opportunities in the country were given on merit.

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{{^usCountry}} "Nobody here is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of their religion. In our country, opportunities are given based on merit. One's religion or caste has nothing to do with it," Rijiju told ANI. He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Nobody here is discriminated against or overlooked on the basis of their religion. In our country, opportunities are given based on merit. One's religion or caste has nothing to do with it," Rijiju told ANI. He also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat'. {{/usCountry}}

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"PM said that we are all one and we have a goal of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat', then there is no need to create divides on the basis of caste or religion," Rijiju said.

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BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also criticised the Congress over Masood's remarks, accusing the party of bringing vote-bank politics into cricket. On X, Bhandari said, "Shame on Congress party! Congress party did not even leave Indian cricket team from its vote bank politics! Congress party is communal! A person wearing Indian jersey is Indian! Congress party always choses vote bank politics over India's National interest!"

He also accused the Congress of putting “vote-bank” politics ahead of the country's national interests.

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BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud also criticised Masood's statement, calling it "very, very unfortunate". He said all Indians were equal irrespective of their religious differences.

“The statement of the Masood that Mr. Siraj is not included in the national team because of his name is a very, very unfortunate statement. In India, we believe that we are one. All Indians are one. Our religions may be different, but our DNA and our blood is same,” Goud told IANS.

BJP spokesperson TR Sriniwas, meanwhile, launched an attack on the Congress MP and accused him of repeatedly raising “Hindu-Muslim” issues for political purposes.

“Imran Masood, are you jobless politically? You don't have any other thing like your Congress leader Mr. Rahul Gandhi? Every time you want to do Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Muslim. You accuse us BJP of doing Hindu-Muslim. What are you doing? You being from a minority community, at least talk sense how to bring about your community upwards in terms of education, in terms of economic parity with other people, other communities,” he told IANS.

Why Mohammed Siraj was dropped

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India's decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand was based on the team management's preferred bowling combination and assessment of the conditions in Wellington.

India went into the match with four specialist pacers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak defended the decision, saying the team management had picked its best possible XI, keeping the entire five-day match in mind rather than just the opening day.

"There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don't think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don't pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four," Kotak said.

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Kotak also explained that India wanted a combination of bowlers offering different skills, with two capable of swinging the ball and two offering seam movement and pace. The conditions at the Basin Reserve, which initially offered assistance to fast bowlers, were also considered.