Congress names election war room heads for five states going to polls in 2027

The Congress on Saturday appointed election war room heads in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand — as it began preparations for the 2027 assembly elections. The appointments come as the Election Commission of India (ECI) begins reviewing poll preparedness in the states.

Congress appoints war room heads in five poll-bound states as the Election Commission of India begins reviewing preparations for the 2027 assembly elections.

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According to a release issued from the AICC headquarters, general secretary KC Venugopal said the Congress president had approved the proposal, with immediate effect.

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Sachin Yadav will head the war room in Uttar Pradesh, Kannan Gopinathan in Punjab, Imroz Khan in Goa, Biswaranjan Mohanty in Manipur and Krishan Satrod in Uttarakhand.

An ECI team has begun reviewing preparations in Uttarakhand, with officers set to visit Manipur and Punjab, followed by Goa and Uttar Pradesh.

Of the five states going to the polls in 2027, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand are ruled by the BJP, while Punjab and Manipur are ruled by the AAP and the Congress, respectively.

The ECI has not yet announced the election schedule. Manipur assembly’s term ends on March 13, 2027, followed by Goa on March 14, Punjab on March 16, and Uttarakhand on March 28. Uttar Pradesh’s term expires on May 22.