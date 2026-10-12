‘Give way, listen to the thunderous sounds’: Tharoor quotes poem, backs Rahul over Gyanesh Kumar protests

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday backed his colleague Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that “this government will go”, in an apparent reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre amid intensified protests against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi.

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In a post on X, the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram shared a post of Gandhi that said in Hindi: “Gyanesh Kumar will go. This government will go. Then the repair of democracy will begin”.

Also read | After CJP, Opposition calls for protest, march to Supreme Court to demand action against SIR

Deep Dive Why did Shashi Tharoor quote Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s poem during the protests against Gyanesh Kumar? Tharoor shared verses about people rising to claim power while backing Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that the government would go. The post came amid Opposition protests over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. Why is the Opposition demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation? The Opposition alleges irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and has called for Kumar to resign. A report cited in the article said two election commissioners had objected at least 14 times to decisions, mostly related to the SIR; the poll panel says its orders follow legal procedures. What action did the INDIA bloc plan to take against Gyanesh Kumar over alleged vote theft? Rahul Gandhi said INDIA bloc leaders planned to march to the Supreme Court and file a petition against Kumar over alleged “vote chori” and SIR irregularities. He said the march would begin at Barakhamba Junction.

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{{^usCountry}} Separately, Tharoor also posted verses from a poem of Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar', "Janatantra Ka Janma" (जनतंत्र का जन्म / “The Birth of Democracy”)”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, Tharoor also posted verses from a poem of Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar', "Janatantra Ka Janma" (जनतंत्र का जन्म / “The Birth of Democracy”)”. {{/usCountry}}

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“But earthquakes happen and tornadoes do occur, When people raise their eyebrows in rage, Give way, listen to the thunderous sounds of the chariot of time, Abdicate the throne, for the people are coming to claim it,” the poem read.

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Gandhi has been leading the ongoing INDIA bloc’s protests against Kumar and “vote chori” in recent days. On Monday, he asked the CEC to turn approver and resign as the Opposition's fight was against the bigger powers that were behind him.

Also read | BRS backs Gyanesh Kumar ouster demand, boost to Oppn ahead of Prez House march

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"Resign, turn approver; you (Kumar) have made a mistake but you are not the mind behind the mistake," he said at a press conference. "We know Gyanesh Kumar is unable to sleep at night; I am telling him directly 'you will not survive as CEC',” he added.

The Opposition has been demanding the resignation of the CEC after a report by The Indian Express said Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi objected on record at least 14 times over the last 10 months, mostly to decisions and orders related to the SIR of electoral rolls.

Under fire over objections raised by two of its commissioners, the poll panel asserted that differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberations in any institution and that all its orders carry full legal sanction and follow established statutory procedures.

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