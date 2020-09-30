e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress sets in motion organisational polls, asks states to update list of AICC delegates

Congress sets in motion organisational polls, asks states to update list of AICC delegates

Finalising the list of AICC delegates, comprising state and central leaders, is one of the key tasks in conducting the organisational polls, as they elect the party president and the Congress Working Committee, the apex decision-making body of the 135-year-old party

india Updated: Sep 30, 2020 08:21 IST
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi had formed the CEA for holding internal polls while carrying out a major organisational reshuffle on September 11.
Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi had formed the CEA for holding internal polls while carrying out a major organisational reshuffle on September 11.(HT Archive)
         

The Congress has started the process of electing its full-time president as the newly constituted Central Election Authority (CEA) has asked all state units to send an updated list of All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegates, who form the electoral college for the organisational polls, people familiar with the development said.

A Congress leader said on condition of anonymity that the CEA has asked the state units to submit a revised list of the AICC delegates and has struck out the names of those who had died or quit the party since December 2017. The state units have been asked to fill the vacancies immediately.

The leader said finalising the list of AICC delegates, comprising state and central leaders, is one of the key tasks in conducting the organisational polls, as they elect the party president and the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the apex decision-making body of the 135-year-old party.

Also Read: Bihar assembly election 2020: Congress, RJD in impasse over seat sharing in Bihar

The AICC is the party’s central unit comprising around 2,000 members from across the country.

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi had formed the CEA for holding internal polls while carrying out a major organisational reshuffle on September 11.

The five-member CEA is headed by Madhusudan Mistry and its members are Rajesh Mishra, Krishna Byre Gowda, S Jothimani and Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Lovely is one of the 23 signatories, who had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi in August, seeking complete overhaul of the party and a full-time leadership to stem the steady decline of the organisation.

Usually, the AICC delegates are elected for a fixed term of five years, as per the party constitution. The list is revised, as and when organisational polls are held. The tenure of the Congress president and the CWC is also for five years. The party had amended its constitution in 2010 to extend the term of its president from three to five years.

Also Read: In farm bill protest, Cong finds a new inspiration: Arun Jaitley

The current AICC members were elected in 2016-17 and will complete their term in 2022. The list was finalised by the previous CEA, which was headed by current Kerala Congress president Mullapally Ramachandran. The previous CEA was dissolved soon after the election of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president in December 2017.

“The list only needs to be updated in a bid to elect the new AICC delegates. It will require an amendment in the Congress constitution,” said the leader quoted above.

The election of AICC delegates is a long-drawn process. The AICC delegates are selected from among the members of respective state units, or Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs).

The PCC members, in turn, are elected from different blocks in each state. The number of AICC delegates for each state is decided on the basis of the size of the PCC.

Around 15% of the AICC members are co-opted.

tags
top news
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Biden vs Trump: Barbs, interruptions and big quotes from US presidential debate
Babri demolition case verdict today, D-day for Advani and 31 others
Babri demolition case verdict today, D-day for Advani and 31 others
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
Hathras rape victim’s family says body forcibly cremated; police deny claim
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.2 million mark with 80,472 fresh cases
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
US Presidential debate: Biden says Trump pays less tax than a schoolteacher
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
1959 claim is wrong, but it punctures China’s theory: Experts
Battle for Bihar: Congress to hold crucial meet today on seat sharing
Battle for Bihar: Congress to hold crucial meet today on seat sharing
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In