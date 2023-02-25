Congress to propose legislation against hate crime, religious discrimination

To tackle the menace of growing hate crimes in the country, Congress said that it will likely propose legislation. Congress is holding its 85th plenary party session at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. The 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress (Twitter/@VikrantBhuria)

Congress members, on conditions of anonymity, added that the proposed law will also be a part of the party’s manifesto for the 2024 General elections.

“A total of 56 points will be there in political resolution,” said a senior party member.

The Congress’ political resolution will also propose an anti-discrimination law aimed to prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, gender or language in the supply of goods and services, the people cited above said.

The political resolution will also fine-tune the party’s stance on alliance and declare that alliances with like-minded parties will be led by the Congress, said another party member.

The political resolution, according to Congress, will say, “The judiciary is constantly threatened by direct and indirect measures which create apprehensions in their mind. Unfortunately, the law minister himself is leading the blatant attack on the judiciary.”

“The independence and integrity of the judiciary will be maintained and protected at all costs,” the resolution will add.

The resolution will also note the alleged pressure on the judiciary by the ruling dispensation.

Led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the 85th Congress plenary session kicked off on Friday in Raipur.

Around 15,000 Congress delegates are attending the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ plenary session to brainstorm for three days to attend the meeting which will pave the way for the new working committee and set the tone for the Congress’ 2024 national poll campaign.