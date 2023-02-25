Congress 85th plenary session Day 2: Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to address. Key events

Congress brass will meet on the second day of the party's 85th plenary session, which is being attended by around 15,000 delegates, on Saturday. On the first day of the session, the Congress steering committee unanimously decided not to hold elections to the Congress Working Committee and authorised the party chief to nominate its members. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Selja Kumari, and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during the 85th plenary session in Raipur.(PTI)

The decision was taken at the Kharge-led steering committee meeting which members of the Gandhi family skipped.

Top points on Day 2 of Congress 85th plenary session:

> Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and veteran leader Sonia Gandhi will address leaders Raipur, as well as political, economic and international affairs resolutions will be deliberated upon at the plenary session.

> At the start of the second day of the three-day conclave, Kharge will release a book and party general secretaries will submit their respective reports. After this, he will address the gathering.

> A “thanksgiving” statement for former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also be read out at the session following which she will deliver her address.

> The delegates will then deliberate upon the political, economic and international affairs resolutions, according to the programme shared by the party.

> On the first of the session, the party's subjects committee held its first meeting in the evening in which Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present. The meeting saw deliberations on the six resolutions to be adopted at the session.

> The session is being attended by around 15,000 delegates.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON