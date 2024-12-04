Menu Explore
‘Conspiracy to defame Punjab’: Arvind Kejriwal on assassination bid against Sukhbir Singh Badal

ByHT News Desk
Dec 04, 2024 05:03 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal said that BJP questioned Punjab's law and order after the incident but ignored the crime situation in Delhi.

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that a major conspiracy is being plotted to defame Punjab and its people.

Arvind Kejriwal claims a major conspiracy is being plotted to defame Punjab and its people. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
Arvind Kejriwal claims a major conspiracy is being plotted to defame Punjab and its people. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

His remarks came in the wake of the assassination attempt on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal.

“Today, a major incident was narrowly avoided in Punjab. An attempt was made to shoot former chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, but thanks to the quick action of the Punjab Police, a tragedy was prevented,” said Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi assembly.

Arvind Kejriwal informed the House that Sukhbir Singh Badal is safe and condemned the incident.

Read: Who is Narain Singh Chaura, former Khalistani militant who opened fire at Sukhbir Singh Badal?

“One thing is clear, a big conspiracy is being hatched to defame Punjab and Punjabis, and powerful forces are involved in this. The Punjab Police has prevented an incident and set an example for the whole world on how law and order can be maintained,” Kejriwal added.

He said that when the incident took place, the entire leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party began questioning the law and order situation in Punjab, but they failed to recognise that a major tragedy was prevented.

“When there are open murders happening in Delhi, shootouts taking place, the entire capital is under the control of gangsters, drugs are being sold everywhere, and women are being raped, the entire BJP, from top to bottom, remains silent. And when asked about it, they say that crime is not an issue,” the AAP convenor alleged.

Badal had a close shave on Wednesday after a man opened fire, pointing the weapon towards him while he was performing the duty of ‘sewadar’ outside the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.

The shooter, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, missed the target as he was overpowered. Footage showed the shooter slowly walking towards Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, and pulling out a gun from his pocket.

A man standing near Sukhbir Singh Badal quickly intervened and grabbed the attacker's hands. In the melee, a bullet hit the wall behind Badal, who escaped unhurt.

