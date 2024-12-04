Sukhbir Badal assassination bid: Top cop lauds Punjab Police; Opposition slams Bhagwant Mann govt

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal had a close shave on Wednesday after a man opened fire, pointing the weapon towards him while he was performing the duty of 'sewadar' outside the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. Police identified the shooter as Narain Singh, a resident of Dera Baba Nanak. After the attack, he was whisked away by security officials.(Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times and X/@BhagwantMann)

The shooter, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, missed the target as he was overpowered by some bystanders.

Footage showed the shooter slowly walking towards Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, and pulling out a gun from his pocket. A man standing near Sukhbir Singh Badal quickly intervened and grabbed the attacker's hands. In the melee, a bullet hit the wall behind Badal, who escaped unhurt.

CM Mann lauds promptness of Punjab police

Reacting to the incident, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on X, “Punjab Police prevented a major incident from happening today. As a result of the promptness of the Punjab Police, the conspiracy to defame Punjab and Punjabis has failed.”

"The police achieved great success by arresting the assailant on the spot. I appreciate the promptness of the police, I strongly condemn the attack on Sukhbir Badal. I have issued strict instructions to the police to immediately investigate the incident and submit a report," CM Mann said.

Mann's statement came amid SAD leaders and other opposition parties slamming the Punjab government over the law and order situation in the state.

“SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the Guru Ram Das Dwar as 'Chowkidar'. Bullet was fired in his direction...I thank Guru Nanak that he saved his 'sevak'...This is a huge incident, what era is Punjab being pushed into?” SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema.

He attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government and said, "I would like to ask the CM of Punjab [Bhagwant Mann], where do you want to take Punjab?...The attacker was caught on the spot. I also thank the security personnel here. Had they not acted promptly...There should be a high-level judicial enquiry into the incident...We will continue with our 'seva'..."

AAP's INDIA bloc ally blames 'govt negligence'

AAP's INDIA bloc ally Congress also condemned the incident, saying is "negligence of the government".

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "I think this is very wrong. This should not have happened. I consider firing at Sukhbir Singh Badal, 100% negligence of the Government...This shows the condition of law and order situation in Punjab. Whoever fired bullets should be given the strictest punishment. I condemn this in the strongest of terms...ACP should be suspended, immediate action should be taken against him. How did this happen? Who should be held accountable? Government is waiting for someone to be killed and then they can say that it was a lapse...There might be hatred for Sukhbir Badal in the minds of Sikhs...but it doesn't mean you will shoot him."

Meanwhile, Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar lauded the alertness of police that he said foiled the attempt.

“Due to the alertness and deployment of our Police, this attack attempt was foiled. Our personnel Rishpal Singh, Jasbir and Parminder displayed alertness and foiled the attempts. Narayan Singh Chaura [attacker], who has a criminal record, has been arrested. Case has been registered. There were adequate arrangements for Sukhbir Singh Badal's security,” the top cop said.

There were foolproof security arrangements, he said, adding that deployment for a protectee is made as per threat perception. “There was heavy deployment...There are several cases registered against him [Chaura], arms were recovered from him in the past, we will have to check records,” he added.

Punjab Special DGP (Law & Order) Arpit Shukla also said alertness of the police officers averted the mishap. He lauded constable Rishpal Singh to have overpowered the accused.

Police identified the shooter as Narain Singh, a resident of Dera Baba Nanak. After the attack, he was whisked away by security officials.

Badal is undergoing religious punishment announced by the Akal Takht.

Holding a spear in one hand and dressed in blue 'sewadar' uniform, the SAD leader sat at the entrance of the Golden Temple on Tuesday. A small board hung around his neck, acknowledging his "misdeeds".