Who is Narain Chaura, former Khalistani militant who opened fire at Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple?

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of ‘sewadar’ outside the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall.

People catch a man who allegedly opened fire at Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal while the latter was serving the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) given by the Akal Takht at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar, Wednesday,