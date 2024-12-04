Who is Narain Chaura, former Khalistani militant who opened fire at Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple?
The man, identified as Narain Singh Chaura, was overpowered by some people standing outside the Golden Temple.
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was shot at by a man while he was performing the duty of ‘sewadar’ outside the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall.
Who is Narain Singh Chaura?
- Narain Singh Chaura is a Khalistani former militant who also faced many cases and remained underground.
- Narain Singh Chaura stood facing Sukhbir Singh Badal and attempted to open fire at him.
- However, a sewadar standing nearby quickly intervened, pushing Narain Chaura's hand upward, causing him to miss his target. Sukhbir Badal narrowly escaped the attack.
- Chaura, who was active as a Panthic leader for some years, belongs to Dera Baba Nanak area.
- In a white kurta and pajama, he was also seen roaming near Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday at the same place.
- Narain Chaura was the mastermind of the Burail jailbreak.
- Chaura had helped the Babbar Khalsa International terrorists, Jagtar Singh Hawara, and Paramjit Singh Bheora, along with their two accomplices Jagtar Singh Tara and Devi Singh, to escape from the Burail jail. He turned off the electricity supply of the jail for a long time.
