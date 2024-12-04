Man tries to shoot Sukhbir Badal at Amritsar's Golden Temple, arrested

Bullets were fired on Wednesday at Golden Temple premises in Punjab's Amritsar where Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, are offering 'seva' under the religious punishments pronounced for them by Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Police arrest a man who attempted to shoot Sukhbir Singh Badal outside Golden temple in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

Police arrested the man who allegedly was attempting to shoot SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The shooter has been identified Narain Singh Chaura, allegedly a former militant, who faces many cases and has remained underground. Chaura belongs to Dera Baba Nanak area.

He was also roaming near Sukhbir Badal on Tuesday at the same place in white kurta-pyjama.

(Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

At the time of the incident, Narain Singh Chaura was standing close to Sukhbir Singh Badal. When opened fire at Sukhbir Badal, a ‘sewadar’ standing nearby pushed his hand toward upside, saving the SAD leader.

Chaura is said to be the mastermind o Burail jail break of 2004. Chaura had helped the pro-Khalistani outfit Babbar Khalsa International terrorists Jagtar Singh Hawara, Paramjit Singh Bheora along with their two accomplices Jagtar Singh Tara and Devi Singh for escaping from the Burail jail. He had turned off the electricity supply of the jail.

“SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by the Guru Ram Das Dwar as 'Chowkidar'. Bullet was fired in his direction...I thank Guru Nanak that he saved his 'sevak'...This is a huge incident, what era is Punjab being pushed into?” SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema.

He attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government and said, "I would like to ask the CM of Punjab [Bhagwant Mann], where do you want to take Punjab?...The attacker was caught on the spot. I also thank the security personnel here. Had they not acted promptly...There should be a high-level judicial enquiry into the incident...We will continue with our 'seva'..."

Sukhbir Badal's religious punishment

Sukhbir Singh Badal has been at the Golden Temple to perform the duty of a 'sewadar' or volunteer outside the Golden Temple under 'tankhah' (religious punishment) pronounced by the Sikh clergy.

Holding a spear in one hand, Badal, in blue 'sewadar' uniform, Sukhbir Singh Badal was at the entrance of the Golden Temple in his wheelchair on Tuesday, serving his punishment. He has a fractured leg.

Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was also in a wheelchair because of his age, underwent the same punishment, while former Punjab ministers Bikram Singh Majithia and Daljit Singh Cheema washed utensils.

Small boards hung around the necks of Badal and Dhindsa, acknowledging their "misdeeds". Both leaders served as 'sewadar' for one hour.

Pronouncing the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) for Badal and other leaders for the "mistakes" committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht on Monday directed the senior Akali leader to serve as a 'sewadar', and wash dishes and clean shoes at the Golden Temple.