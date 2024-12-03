Why Akal Takht asked Sukhbir Badal to clean toilets, serve langar at Golden Temple

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab's former deputy chief minister, has been asked by the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal body of the Sikh community, to clean utensils at the Golden Temple for “religious misconduct". The Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, had declared Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal a tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) on August 3 for “the mistakes committed by the party when it was in power in Punjab from 2007 to 2017”. (HT File)

In August, the Akal Takht had pronounced him “guilty” for the said misconduct. It also declared him a “tankhaiya” or a person who has violated the Sikh religious code.

What is the case against Sukhbir Badal?

According to the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which governed Punjab from 2007 to 2017 in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), committed “religious mistakes” during its term in office.

Badal, who was the deputy CM of Punjab in the government led by his father, the late SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal, has been punished for “favouring” Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the 2015 sacrilege case of the Guru Granth Sahib, the central holy religious scripture of Sikhism.

The episode had triggered a series of violent clashes between Sikhs and Dera followers in parts of the Sikh-majority state.

The Akali leadership was accused of maintaining its ties with Ram Rahim despite his 2007 excommunication from the Sikh community. Later, party leaders, including Sukhbir Badal, got the Akal Takht to “pardon” the Dera boss in the sacrilege case.

The punishment also stems from various incidents related to the sacrilege episode, including the Kotkapura police firing case of October 2015. The appointment of IPS officer Sumedh Singh Saini as the state police chief also invited the ire of the supreme Sikh body.

Saini is accused of committing human rights violations during the period of militancy in Punjab.

What are the punishments?

The Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht said Sukhbir Singh Badal will clean bathrooms from 12 to 1pm on December 3. He has been told to serve the bathrooms of Sri Darbar Sahib from 12 to 1pm, and then wash utensils for an hour and listen to Gurbani. He has been asked to wear a plaque around his neck, news agency ANI reported.

Sukhbir Badal has admitted the charges against him. The Sikh clergy also pronounced religious punishment for some others who are or were associated with SAD. They included Sukbir Singh Badal, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Sucha Singh Langah, Hira Singh Gabaria and Balwinder Singh Bhundar, ANI added.

Sukhbir Badal, who arrived at the Golden Temple in a wheelchair because of a fractured leg, was asked to carry a "jhola on the deori" and hold a barsha, the report said.

He has been told to sit outside the Golden Temple for an hour each for two days wearing the dress of 'sewadar'. He also has to serve one hour of langar in Gurudwaras.

The Sikh clergy said the Akali leadership has lost its moral foundation and president and office bearers should be elected within six months. Sukbir Badal had resigned as Shiromani Akali Dal president last month.