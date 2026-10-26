Consumer protection body slaps 1 lakh fine on walkie-talkie sellers for non-disclosure of essential information

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of ₹1 lakh on a walkie-talkie seller for misleading advertisements and product listings that failed to disclose operating frequencies, licensing requirements and other essential regulatory information.

The authority has identified more than 16,970 non-compliant listings across e-commerce platforms and issued notices to 13 entities. (Representative)

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The action is part of a wider crackdown on misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices involving the online sale and promotion of personal mobile radios. The authority has identified more than 16,970 non-compliant listings across e-commerce platforms and issued notices to 13 entities.

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The CCPA, headed by chief commissioner Nidhi Khare and commissioner Anupam Mishra, said the seller’s website listings did not adequately disclose the operating frequencies of the advertised devices, the applicable licensing requirements, and the regulatory approvals.

Such omissions could lead consumers to believe that the devices could be legally operated without the necessary authorisations, it said.

During the proceedings, the seller submitted that it held a valid Dealer Possessing Licence and that the devices were covered by applicable Equipment Type Approval certifications. It also argued that its website was primarily intended for information and lead generation and did not facilitate direct online transactions.

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{{^usCountry}} The authority held that regulatory approvals did not exempt advertisers from providing complete and accurate information before purchase. It also clarified that promotional claims on websites fall under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, even when the site does not facilitate direct sales. What the rules say {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authority held that regulatory approvals did not exempt advertisers from providing complete and accurate information before purchase. It also clarified that promotional claims on websites fall under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, even when the site does not facilitate direct sales. What the rules say {{/usCountry}}

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Under the 2018 rules governing low-power radio devices, walkie-talkies operating in the 446.0–446.2 MHz band may be exempt from licensing, subject to prescribed conditions. Devices operating outside this band are subject to applicable regulatory requirements, making clear disclosure of operating frequencies essential.

The CCPA had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of walkie-talkie listings that lacked mandatory disclosures. It issued notices to 13 e-commerce entities over the alleged violations.

The authority has so far passed final orders against 12 entities, imposing cumulative penalties of ₹58 lakh for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. Five entities were fined ₹10 lakh each, while seven others were fined ₹1 lakh each.

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Some of the entities have challenged the proceedings or orders before judicial forums. The cases are pending before the relevant courts and consumer dispute redressal commission, with one company directed by the commission to deposit its penalty.

The CCPA reiterated that advertisements and product listings must clearly disclose operating frequencies, licensing conditions and other material regulatory requirements so consumers can make informed decisions and avoid potential legal and financial consequences.