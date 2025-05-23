Hold Parliament’s special session after multi-party delegations return: Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday asked the Centre to convene a special session in the Parliament after the multi-party delegations being sent abroad for India’s global outreach return to the country. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with chief secretary Manoj Pant at an administrative meeting in Jalpaiguri. (ANI File)

“I am glad to see all-party delegation visiting various countries as part of India’s global outreach against terrorism. As I have consistently maintained, the AITC stands firmly behind any step the Union takes in the national interest and in defence of our sovereignty,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

The Centre last week set up seven multi-party delegations to travel to international capitals and inform key interlocutors about its approach to combat terrorism sponsored by Pakistan and to explain the rationale behind Operation Sindoor, which was launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack last month that killed 26 civilians.

Two delegations are currently visiting Southeast Asia, West Asia and Africa. A third delegation reached Moscow on Thursday and will also be travelling to Slovenia, Greece, Latvia and Spain.

Banerjee added that it was important that people are informed about the recent conflict and the evolving developments before anyone else and sought a special session of Parliament once these delegations are back.

“I urge the Union Government to convene a special session of Parliament upon the safe return of the delegation, as I believe the people of this great nation have the foremost right to be informed about the recent conflict and the evolving developments - BEFORE ANYONE ELSE,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

On May 17, Union parliamentary minister Kiren Rijiju, in response to a question on the Opposition’s demand for a special session of Parliament, told HT: “Right now, what is more important is this mission that we are carrying out to put forward India’s position... So let us finish with this first.”

The Congress first demanded that the government convene a special session of Parliament on April 28 when party president and leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress leaders have reiterated this demand since then, emphasising that a special session of Parliament would serve as “an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve” after the April 22 terror strike at Pahalgam in Kashmir that killed 26 civilians.

On May 7, India launched retaliatory strikes bombing nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The pre-dawn strikes --- which killed at least 100 terrorists --- sparked a series of attacks and counter attacks across the western border, involving fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and fierce artillery and rocket duels. In one such counterattack on the night of May 9-10, the air force struck targets at 13 Pakistani air bases and military installations. After four days of fighting, military hostilities were stopped on May 10 as the two nations reached an understanding.