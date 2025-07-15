What S Jaishankar said after meeting President Xi Jinping in China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping during his first visit to China since ties between India and China soured in 2020. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Beijing, China.(X/@DrSJaishankar)

Sharing a picture from the meeting, Jaishankar wrote on X that he spoke to Jinping about the development of India-China bilateral ties and also conveyed greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him.

“Apprised President Xi of the recent development of our bilateral ties. Value the guidance of our leaders in that regard,” a part of Jaishankar's tweet read.

The external affairs minister was accompanied by his counterparts from the SCO member nations when he met Jinping.

S Jaishankar is currently visiting China, his first to the neighbouring country since tensions sprung up due to the Galwan Valley clash along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in 2020.

Before Xi Jinping, Jaishankar met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing, and also urged dialogue between India and China. As neighbouring nations and major economies, an open exchange of views and perspectives between India and China is very important. I look forward to such discussions during this visit," Jaishankar had said.

Ties between India and China began to significantly improve last year in October, following a meeting between PM Modi and President Jinping on the sidelines of a summit in Kazan in October 2024.

"I am confident that my discussions in this visit will maintain that positive trajectory, " said Jaishankar.

After the crucial meeting in Kazan, India and China had announced plans to disengage troops in Depsang and Demchok, the two fashpoints in Ladakh where the Indian and Chinese armies clashed since 2020.

Jaishankar's visit to China is part of his two-nation visit, the first one being in Singapore that he recently wrapped up. He will also hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Wang Yi while in China.