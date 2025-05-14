Cops deployed at Col Sofiya Qureshi’s father-in-law house after false attack claim

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka Police has deployed security personnel at the residence of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s in-laws after a misleading post on social media falsely claimed that the house was attacked and demolished. Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi addresses a press conference regarding 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7 (PTI)

Belagavi superintendent of police (SP) Bhimashankar Guled said security personnel were deployed at the house linked to Col Qureshi - one of the two women officers who briefed the nation on Operation Sindoor - as a precautionary measure after a social media post on X was spotted by the district police team.

“After our district social media monitoring cell replied to him that it was false, he deleted the post,” Guled said.

The district police chief said the user who put out the incorrect information was identified as Anis Hudeen who reportedly lived in Canada.

Guled said he had been reported to the social media platform for further action. “We will deal with him strictly if he is from our nation,” he added.

In Gokak taluk where the army officer’s father-in-law, Ghaus Bagewadi, lives, Guled said the security to the house was tightened after Anis Hudeen’s false message.

He said stringent action would be taken against those spreading misinformation that could disturb public harmony.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi from the signal corps of the Indian Army and helicopter pilot Wing Commander Vyomika Singh became the face of the Indian offensive against terrorists based in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor when they briefed the nation on the military aspects of the strikes at nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 and the subsequent hostilities that broke out.

As she became a familiar face across the country, the sleepy village of Konnur in Belagavi district also came to life where acquaintances and strangers streamed in to congratulate Ghaus Bagewadi, whose son Colonel Tajuddin Bagewadi is married to Col Qureshi.

Ghaus Bagewadi said he was extremely proud of Col Qureshi. “Our phones have not stopped ringing after people came to know that Col Sofiya is from our family,” he said.

Asked about the security personnel outside the house, he said,”No one attacked our house. The post on social media is totally false”.